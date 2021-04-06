Socket Mobile's New D600 NFC Reader Supports Transition From QR Codes To NFC Format

NEWARK, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) - Get Report, a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is pleased to announce our new v1.50 firmware release for the D600 NFC reader.

When connected to an iPad, tablet or PC, the D600 can read NFC messages and cards written by a mobile phone, including QR code equivalents. The D600 supports all NFC tag types and message formats, facilitating the transition from screen-based QR codes to NFC-based tap-and-go solutions. Tap-and-go allows you to bypass the additional step of confirming personal IDs - ideal for improving throughput when user identification is required, such as boarding passes and passports. NFC tag information can be associated with a person's identity before being transmitted to the reader for validation.

Mobile apps written with Capture SDK support all Socket Mobile products, including the D600 and the S550 desktop NFC readers. This broad support enables developers to transition from QR code reading to a combination of QR code and/or NFC tag reading. Apps designed to read NFC Forum tag messages with the D600 can read the same message (encoded in a QR Code) using a Socket Mobile 2D barcode scanner. This allows developers to focus on their app's features and experiences without concern for compatibility across customer devices.

All new D600 NFC readers achieve compatibility with the NFC Forum specifications—including NFC apps on iOS and Android phones.

"The D600 is designed to ensure the broadest support for all customer devices, making it easier than ever to perform virtual card interactions with Socket Mobile NFC readers. Virtualized cards in Mobile Wallets are convenient, secure, and contact-free using the consumer's mobile device. New use cases, such as vaccine passports launched using QR codes, can be transitioned to NFC contactless implementations with the release of this new product," says Vincent Coli, NFC Product Manager.

In addition to the D600, the S550 desktop NFC reader can support mobile passes, including Apple VAS and Google SmartTap, making it easier than ever for businesses to leverage Mobile Wallet opportunities. Socket Mobile continues to bring new and innovative solutions to its developer community so they can easily deploy NFC tag and other data capture solutions.

Socket Mobile Investor Contact: Lynn Zhao Chief Financial Officer 510-933-3016 lynn@socketmobile.com

