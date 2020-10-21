Socionext Issues Comprehensive New Application Note Highlighting RADAR For Optimized Sensing Accuracy And Low Power Usage

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socionext America (SNA), a world leader in advanced RF CMOS sensors, today published a new application note examining how RADAR sensing is applied in various scenarios, and the advantages associated with its use.

The new application note is entitled " Maximize Sensing Accuracy Using RADAR - Ideal for Everyday Applications with Advanced Calibration Features for Preventing Detection Errors" and is available on the Socionext website at http://socionextus.com/radar-appnote

It analyzes several use cases and explains how different technologies are used to sense object presence. The note also details the numerous factors that users need to consider in order to avoid detection errors.

"When developing a new product with sensing capabilities, companies are seeking the right technology - one that's easy to integrate and operate, helps avoid sensing errors and increases the reliability of their security device," said Anthony Wong, Head of Consumer Business Group Socionext America. "This paper explores various real-life, practical use cases addressing angle detection, distance measurement, large movements and micro movements, along with factors caused by temperature fluctuations and environmental conditions. Also, it uncovers the many advantages of RADAR for improving sensing accuracy, conserving power usage, and above all, ease of configuring, calibrating, and generating intelligent sensing data."

About Socionext RADAR Sensors Equipped with an extensive track record of analog, RF antenna design and engineering expertise, Socionext offers a lineup of ultra-low-power 24 and 60GHz radar sensors designed so manufacturers can add sophisticated sensing capabilities to their security, IoT products, smart home devices and other applications.

Compared with other sensing technologies, the smart RADAR sensors incorporate multiple antennas (both Tx and Rx) integrated inside a single package. They function independently of the temperature and light fluctuations, are impervious to obstructed view, can penetrate resin materials, and output a variety of data about the moving object. None of these capabilities are possible using other sensors.

Measuring at a compact 9 x 9 x 1mm, the Socionext SC123x series all-in-one 24GHz radio-controlled FMCW (frequency-modulated continuous-wave) radar sensors feature wide detection area and are well-suited for battery operation with an ultra-low 0.5mW average power requirement for human detecting applications (0.1% duty cycle). The 24GHz sensor perceives entry motion and adds distance detection without the need for an external MCU for performing calculations. When paired with an MCU, the sensor can also perform 2D angle detection.

The easy-to-use and ultra-energy efficient SC122x series 60GHz radar sensor is available in two models. Model "Or7" measures at just 7 x 7 x 0.83mm while operating at 2.5mW power and the "Or9", which measures at 9 x 9 x 0.974mm, requiring only 1mW of power. The sensors allow for the detection of a person's location and very minute movements. These capabilities also make them ideal for advanced applications, such as operating appliances using hand gestures.

