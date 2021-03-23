Society Of Interventional Radiology Names Matthew S. Johnson, M.D., FSIR, President For 2021-2022

FAIRFAX, Va., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew S. Johnson, M.D., FSIR, an interventional radiologist and Gary J. Becker Professor of Radiology Research at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, assumed the office of president of the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) on March 23, during the society's annual Members' Business Meeting.

"COVID has truly placed IRs on the frontline, which is both a challenge and an opportunity—people are now recognizing us as the frontline workers we've always been and seeing what tremendous value we bring to patients and the care team," said Johnson. "SIR is committed to provide all IRs with the tools they need to thrive in their chosen practice setting, to combat burnout and promote wellness, and to foster a more diverse and inclusive specialty, all to the benefit of the patients we serve. Our members can best serve our patients if those IRs are healthy, happy and well supported."

Other incoming officers of SIR's 2021-2022 Executive Council include President-elect Parag J. Patel, M.D., M.S., FSIR, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee; newly appointed Secretary Alda L. Tam, M.D., FSIR, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston; and Immediate Past-president Michael D. Dake, M.D., FSIR, University of Arizona Health Sciences, Tucson.

New and re-elected members of the SIR Executive Council are:

Derek Mittleider , M.D., FSIR—SIR Councilor-at-large: private practice (4-year term)

, M.D., FSIR—SIR Councilor-at-large: private practice (4-year term) Saher S. Sabri , M.D., FSIR—Graduate Medical Education Division Councilor (4-year term)

, M.D., FSIR—Graduate Medical Education Division Councilor (4-year term) Constantinos T. Sofocleous , M.D., PhD, FSIR—International Division Councilor (4-year term)

, M.D., PhD, FSIR—International Division Councilor (4-year term) Kelvin Hong , M.D., FSIR—Post-graduate Medical Education Division Councilor (reappointment: 3-year term)

, M.D., FSIR—Post-graduate Medical Education Division Councilor (reappointment: 3-year term) Mark Baerlocher , M.D.—Standards Division Councilor (appointment to fill vacancy created by Alda Tam , M.D., FSIR)

The SIR Foundation also appointed the following members to its Board of Directors:

Maureen P. Kohi , M.D., FSIR—SIR Foundation Development Division Chair (3-year term)

, M.D., FSIR—SIR Foundation Development Division Chair (3-year term) Nadine Abi-Jaoudeh, M.D., FSIR—SIR Foundation Clinical Research and Registries Division Chair (3-year term)

About the Society of Interventional RadiologyThe Society of Interventional Radiology is a nonprofit, professional medical society representing more than 8,000 practicing interventional radiology physicians, trainees, scientists and clinical associates, dedicated to improving patient care through the limitless potential of image-guided therapies. SIR's members work in a variety of settings and at different professional levels—from medical students and residents to university faculty and private practice physicians. Visit sirweb.org.

The Society of Interventional Radiology is holding its Annual Scientific Meeting online March 20-26, 2021. Visit sirmeeting.org .

About the Society of Interventional Radiology Foundation

SIR Foundation is a scientific foundation dedicated to fostering research and education in interventional radiology for the purposes of advancing scientific knowledge, increasing the number of skilled investigators in interventional radiology and developing innovative therapies that lead to improved patient care and quality of life. Visit sirfoundation.org.

