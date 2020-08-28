Society 5.0 - Dinis Guarda Citiesabc YouTube Podcast Interviews Naokazu Takemoto, Minister Of State For Science / Technology Of Japan

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinis Guarda YouTube citiesabc interview series features the Minister of State Naokazu Takemoto, for Japan's Science and Technology Policy. Dinis Guarda's detailed conversation with the Minister, a veteran political leader, touched on key questions both concerning his background, career and political positions within the Japanese government, as well as highlighting Japan's technology advancements, including the innovative Society 5.0 concept.

Minister talked about his experience and career path having studied at Kyoto University, Berkeley, and Columbia Universities. He started his career in Tokyo as a civil servant and entered parliament where he has been for 25 years. Minister Takemoto has served as Parliamentary Secretary for Economy, Trade and Industry, Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Labour and Welfare, and Senior Vice-Minister of Finance Minister of Construction, and as a Chairperson of numerous political committees.

Minister Takemoto highlighted Japan as a global powerhouse in science, technology and the efforts the government has taken to achieve this position. Starting from the early 60s, Japan invested in education, science and technology that would eventually become the basis of today's Japan global leading position.

Minister Takemoto also introduced Japan's Society 5.0 vision of Economic, Tech and Social Impact development. Society 5.0 offers a road map that integrates sustainability human-centric vision in all the layers of society. Minister Takemoto shared how Japan is a resilient country and has recovered from many national tragedies and that Japan's future looks bright despite the challenges of COVID-19.

Japan's Minister of State for, Science and Technology Policy, Naokazu Takemoto, stated in Dinis Guarda citiesabc video interview: "As a nation with two-thousand years of history, and no natural resources, Japan has kept its traditions and learned how to be innovative and competitive. Japan is one of the top 10 countries in the world with more Nobel Prizes and a leading country in life expectancy."

The interview was hosted by Dinis Guarda author, entrepreneur, public speaker, and a global influencer recently ranked, number 4 on Blockchain by Thinkers360 platform. He is the founder and Chairman of techabc, and ztudium that powers citiesabc, a digital transformation platform, to empower, guide and index cities with digital solutions for cities and citizens.

Dinis Guarda interviews leading global personalities, authors, influential CEOs, academics and pioneers, on his YouTube channel and citiesabc podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud. Dinis Guarda YouTube channel has reached nearly 2 million views and 20k subscribers in its first 3 months. The podcast series is distributed on intelligenthq.com, openbusinesscouncil.org and hedgethink.com

