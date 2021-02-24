Socialbakers Recognized As The 'Most Popular Social Media Management Software' By SaaSworthy

Earning a 92% score based on a proprietary algorithm that calculates various SaaS product factors, Socialbakers won the top spot on the list of Most Popular Software in Social Media Management for Q1 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Socialbakers, the leading social media marketing platform, has been recognized as the "Most Popular Software in Social Media Management for Q1 2021" by SaaSworthy, an online resource that scores SaaS products using a proprietary algorithm based on more than half a million data points. According to SaaSworthy's methodology, SaaS platforms are ranked on various details, including: product features, user ratings, social media presence, web presence and the product's growth velocity.

Socialbakers earned a 92% SW score per SaaSworthy's ranking system, placing it in the top spot among leading social media management SaaS products.

"It's one thing to feel confident that your technology empowers social media marketing teams to do their very best work, but it is especially gratifying to be recognized as an industry leader based on algorithmic data that measures your platform's popularity," said Mark Zablan, CEO of Astute, Socialbakers' parent company. "As a team, we are thrilled to see our social media management solution rise to the top in such a highly competitive software category."

According to SaaSworthy's website, its SW Score ranks products on a variety of parameters that relies on "the wisdom of the crowds," as it offers a valuable signal to understand how effective a particular software may be. SaaSworthy emphasizes its SW score is an unbiased and solid indicator of a software's "SaaS-worthiness."

This isn't the first time Socialbakers has been recognized by SaaSworthy. In 2019, it ranked #10 among the top 20 most popular social media management platforms and was #6 on the list of fastest growing software in the social media marketing category. It was also the fourth most searched social media management platform on SaaSworthy's website in 2019.

Press Contact: Claire Wilson press@socialbakers.com

SOURCE Socialbakers, an Astute Company