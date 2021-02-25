Social Retail Platform Talkshoplive® Launches Turnkey Music Fulfillment Partnership With Leading Home Entertainment Distributor Ingram Entertainment Kicking Off With New Rock N Roll Channel Tonight

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, talkshoplive® , the leading live streaming, social selling online network and leading home entertainment distributor Ingram Entertainment announced that they will launch a Rock n Roll Channel on the platform that will feature prominent music artists and pop culture icons from current contemporary personalities to the legendary. This partnership will help to encourage direct-to-consumer sales growth for artists and labels, under Ingram Entertainment's distribution umbrella, through talkshoplive's interactive platform. Ingram Entertainment, supported by talkshoplive, will secure the entertainers, produce and host each evening, and fulfill fan orders placed on talkshoplive's platform. All sales are reported to MRC/Billboard.

The channel will launch tonight at 9pm EST with Alice Cooper coming on LIVE to promote his upcoming album, "Detroit Stories."

New episodes hosted by Ingram Entertainment's Steve Harkins, will take place every Thursday evening, and will offer a range of recordings and other creative works for fans young and old. Other artists who will appear throughout the weekly series include Peter Frampton, John Densmore, Ed Asner, Mark Farner, Paul Stanley, Blue Coupe, Felix Cavaliere, Richard Blade, and more!

"After seeing the incredible success of physical music sales on talkshoplive with top tier artists from Garth Brooks to Paul McCartney, we are thrilled to partner with Ingram Entertainment to make CD and vinyl fulfillment turnkey for artists and all major labels," said talkshoplive CEO Bryan Moore. "Steve launching and hosting the Rock n Roll channel is an extra perk, and we expect to see many new hosted music channels rolling out on talkshoplive over the next few months."

"We are extremely excited to partner with Bryan Moore and the entire talkshoplive team," said Ingram Entertainment Vice President, Sales & Marketing Steve Harkins. "Their vision, passion, drive and groundbreaking platform is such a welcome option for music artists, management companies and associated labels reaching fans in such an innovative manner. talkshoplive and Ingram Entertainment are perfect match."

For additional information, and to tune in, visit: https://talkshop.live/channels/therocknrollchannel

About talkshoplive® Talkshoplive® is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® live channels including Best Buy, Fred Segal, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

About Ingram Entertainment Inc. Ingram Entertainment Inc. is a highly diversified, leading national distributor of home entertainment products in the United States, based in LaVergne, TN ( Nashville). The company distributes music products (Vinyl and CDs), video products (DVD and Blu-ray), video game hardware, software and accessories, mobile accessories, audiobooks and licensed merchandise from six distribution centers throughout the United States. Ingram offers a large product selection, a full array of marketing programs, support services for online retailers, complete and up-to-date product information, and an award winning b2b website. IEI associates, who average over 20 years in the entertainment business, have the experience and ability to adapt to an ever-changing landscape, which gives its customers the edge to remain successful.

