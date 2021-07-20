NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFine, a Social NFT platform for all creators, announces a $5 million strategic funding round led by Huobi Ventures, Abyss , a K-Pop/eSports entertainment management company, and global game developer PearlAbyss,...

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFine, a Social NFT platform for all creators, announces a $5 million strategic funding round led by Huobi Ventures, Abyss , a K-Pop/eSports entertainment management company, and global game developer PearlAbyss, makers of the game Black Desert. The round also includes top Asian blockchain funds including Draper Dragon, NGC Ventures, and SevenX Ventures. Other notable investors include ONBUFF NFT fund holders of SNK , a top Korean global licensing and game publisher, and DJ 3LAU.

In conjunction with strategic investment, DeFine will expand these companies to connect within the NFT world. DeFine will combine creators with NFTs to bring them into mainstream mediums, especially within the gaming & entertainment industry.

DeFine is the social NFT platform for all creators including artists, musicians, influencers, gamers, and athletes. The platform facilitates all social interaction, engagement, and communication for creators and their fan base with digital assets like NFTs and social/fan tokens.

"It is my pleasure to have these major gaming & entertainment companies in Asia as strategic investors," said Myoung Hoon Kang, Global Operation Lead at DeFine. "Strategic investment and partnership will allow us to jointly develop new market opportunities in various sectors."

CONTACT: Bella Wang contact@de-fine.art +821084422724

Related Images

define-raises-5m.png DeFine Raises $5M

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-nft-platform-define-raises-5m-funding-round-led-by-huobi-ventures-and-major-korean-gaming--entertainment-companies-301337779.html

SOURCE DeFine