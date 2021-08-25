Social NFT Platform DeFine Announces Strategic Investment From Tron Foundation And Jointly Builds The First NFT Marketplace In The Tron Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFine has announced that Tron Foundation is now fully integrated with TRON as a strategic investor, and DeFine now becomes the leading NFT marketplace on the Tron network.

DeFine has also become one of the first NFT platforms to receive investment from the Tron Foundation. The funds will be used for product development and exploring new functionality and features for NFTs, including multi-chain expansion and NFT financial use cases like lending.

As one of the first official NFT marketplaces in the TRON ecosystem, DeFine and TRON will launch joint auctions on the marketplace soon.

DeFine platform has successfully integrated with TRON and has supported TRC721, leveraging TRON's low cost and high performance to boost interactions and lower the cost of NFT transactions significantly. Meanwhile, DeFine will bring its unique social profile system to TRON's ecosystem by creating exclusive identity badges for users. Users will receive medals representing their various activities in the TRON ecosystem such as providing liquidity, participating in governance, and purchasing artworks. Medal-holders are entitled to extra benefits such as access to exclusive auctions.

DeFine will also contribute to the growth of the NFT ecosystem together with Tron and APENFT by seeking valuable NFTs from the global market. This will allow all creators, including artists, musicians, influencers, gamers, and athletes, to engage and interact with their followers through digital assets such as NFTs and social/fan-based tokens.

In September, DeFine plans to integrate with the BTFS storage system under TRON. The integration of TRON's network storage solution BTFS into DeFine will allow storage for user information archives as well as the NFT works created. BTFS boasts more than 100 million community users and over 60 trading platforms. Its massive user base and strong circulation capacity will also give a strong impetus to this strategic cooperation.

DeFine platform already supports the Ethereum Network and Binance Smart Chain and keeps exploring multi-chain NFT development. With this strong cooperation, DeFine looks forward to the opportunity to continually expand the NFT market across different blockchain ecosystems and introduce its marketplace along with its innovative NFT social system.

About DeFine

DeFine is the NFT social platform for all creators including artists, musicians, influencers, gamers, and athletes. The platform facilitates all social interaction, engagement and communication for creators and their fanbase with digital assets like NFTs and social/fan tokens.

About Tron

Tron provides an efficient, convenient, reliable, secure, and scalable blockchain platform to millions of developers worldwide. In March, 2021 it launched the first NFT standard TRC-721 and improved the world's largest distributed storage system BTFS, delivering a comprehensive and efficient infrastructure to convert artworks as NFTs on blockchain.

