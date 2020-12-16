Social Media Expert Shira Lazar Shares Millennial Gift Ideas With TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shira Lazar produces and hosts her weekly interactive show to share some timely gift ideas for the impossible-to-buy-for millennials. Just in time for the holidays, Shira provides some timely direction for anyone challenged with finding great gifts for millennials.

MAKE EVERYONE FEEL SAFERKeep loved ones safe this holiday season, look to the leader in personal safety. SABRE is known for being the #1 trusted pepper spray brand and has options for the car like the "Safe Escape," "Models for Runners" with a hand strap and discreet "Lipstick" pepper sprays. They come in many colors and have a variety of carrying attachments. SABRE's products even support charity! And being just under $15, they make ideal stocking stuffers. Available at SabreRed.com, major retailers and Amazon.

CANNOT MISS GIFTS FOR MILLENNIALSMillennials are gamers and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 video games are back and fully remastered in one epic 4K package. Critics are praising how the game captures the nostalgia of the original games, while bringing in new features that include new skaters, music and more. Celebrities and Influencers are talking about how much fun the game is and Shira shares that it is a must-have for any gamer. Get it for just under $40. For more information, visit www.tonyhawkthegame.com

A UNIQUE GIFTMillennials love to play games. Poetry for Neanderthals is a "Toy-of-The-Year" nominated twist on a word-guessing game, where players are only allowed to use single-syllable words to describe complex words and phrases, or they get bopped with a 2-foot inflatable club. The motto is: "Speak good or get hit with stick." A great gift for millennials looking to have some fun at home or over video chat! Poetry for Neanderthals is $19.99 and can be found at ExplodingKittens.com.

A COOL CONVERSATION PIECEA hot, tech-infused holiday lighting gift, perfect for trendy millennials, and clever enough to please any generation. C by GE Full Color Direct Connect Smart Bulbs and Strips have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built in so they are easy to control, both inside the home via the app or a voice assistant, and outside of the home. It features millions of color options and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Very easy to install, these lights are perfect for: entertaining, gaming, or colorful game and movie nights! Ideal for those that love simple-to-use smart home tech and want to add a little -or a lot- of color in their lives! Available at Target or Target.com.

