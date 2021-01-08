Social Media Disinformation, Black Lives Matter, And Communicating Through A Crisis To Be Discussed At The Reputation & Brand Resilience Virtual Summit On January 13th, 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reputation & Brand Resilience: Post Pandemic Summit 2021" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reputation & Brand Resilience: Post Pandemic Summit 2021" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ensure your company or brand is protected in the post-pandemic world by registering online for the Reputation & Brand Resilience Virtual Summit.

This special one-day virtual event for PR/Marketing/Branding & Communications professionals will provide the right strategies and processes needed to craft or enhance a reputation management and brand resilience plan. This event is important for anyone involved in or has an interest in reputation management, brand management and crisis communications.

Topics Include:

Black Out Tuesday ( June 4, 2020 ): Were companies practising advocacy or performative activism?

): Were companies practising advocacy or performative activism? Social media disinformation during the 2020 Election

Communicating through a crisis

Hands-on education during COVID: Reinventing your marketing strategy for the new norm

Business reputation recovery post-pandemic

Why the business card isn't dead.. just yet

The importance of staff trust when navigating an external crisis

Evolving from the digital age into the information age

Brand resilience through repositioning your brand

Reputation Marketing vs Reputation Management

and more...

Speakers

Catie Monck Primary Wave VP, Publicity & Artist Relations Temeka Easter Rice Forbes Community Council Senior Director Brand Engagement: Social Media Georgette Pascale Pascale Communications Founder & CEO Maaza Martin Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc Marketing Director Rebecca Rose The Aerospace Corp Strategic Communications Partner Johna Burke AMEC (Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communications) Global Managing Director Erich Faust Lumenis Director of Surgical Marketing Alechia Reese RGLP Group Principal Hunter Hoffmann Amtrust Financial Services SVP, Global Marketing and Communications Jen Will MD UPMC Vice Chair Clinical Operations, Ophthalmology Kati Murphy The Art Institute of Chicago Executive Director of Public Affairs Frederik Bjorndal Novozymes Head of Communications, North America Jennifer Granston Zignal Labs Chief Customer Officer

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wsc155

