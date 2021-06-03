Social Life Network Up Listing To The OTCQB - The Venture Market

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Life Network, Inc. (OTC: WDLF) announces today that it has received a final review from the OTC Markets, on its up-listing application to move the company from trading on the OTC Pink to the OTCQB...

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Life Network, Inc. (OTC: WDLF) announces today that it has received a final review from the OTC Markets, on its up-listing application to move the company from trading on the OTC Pink to the OTCQB (The Venture Market).

The Eligibility Requirements for an existing public company to begin trading on the OTCQB can be found at https://www.otcmarkets.com/corporate-services/get-started/otcqb

With Social Life Network up listing to the OTCQB, Investors who have access to data on 11,000+ securities through multiple channels including Bloomberg, REDI Technologies and Thomson Reuters, will have access to Social Life Network as well.

"The up listing from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB will bring greater visibility to our company and increase the accessibility of our shares to a much larger audience of retail shareholders" noted Social Life Network CEO, Ken Tapp. We have been notified this afternoon that our company has completed the application review by the OTC Markets, needed to up list to the OTCQB, however due to the minimum bid price test of $0.01 dropping below and posting a closing price of under $0.01 on June 2 nd, the thirty-day requirement for closing above this amount will require a reset of that clock", added Tapp.

The closing share price on June 2 nd was $0.0095, just $0.0005 below the thirty-day requirement.

The Company's attorneys have been instructed to open an investigation into the precipitous drop in the Company's stock price and to determine whether such drop is due to investor impatience, intentional market manipulation by certain market makers, or from recently exercised warrants flooding the markets with newly issued stock. The Company reports that it has just hired an outside expert analyst that has spent over 40 years in securities analysis to work with the Company's attorneys in getting to the bottom of this as well as other stock related issues.

Social Life Network is a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) that, through individual licensing agreements, provides tech start-ups with seed technology development, legal and executive leadership, making it easier for start-up founders to focus on raising capital, perfecting their business model, and growing their network user-ship. Our seed technology is an artificial intelligence ("AI") powered social network and Ecommerce platform that leverages blockchain technology to increase speed, security and accuracy on the niche social networks that we license to the companies in our TBI. Since the launch of the company in January of 2013, the Company has launched niche industry social networks to service the millions of business professionals and consumers in the residential real estate industry, the legal global cannabis industry, sports verticals including racket sports, golf, cycling, soccer, space exploration, auto racing, travel, hunting, fishing and camping. The Company operates in part, like a publicly traded tech incubator, and retains ownership in each licensee through stock and options ownership when they reach a contracted user ship growth, outlined in their licensing contracts. This allows the Company to minimize its expenses and exposure to failed startups licensees that use its platform.

