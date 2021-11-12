Social Investment Network EToro Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

eToro Group Ltd ("eToro" or the "Company"), the leading social investment platform, today announced its third quarter 2021 interim financial results.

Financial highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2021:

for the quarter ended September 30, 2021: Total commissions of $222 million , up 66% compared with Q3 2020;

, up 66% compared with Q3 2020; Net trading income of $176 million , up 56% compared with Q3 2020;

, up 56% compared with Q3 2020; 1.6 million new registered users , up 8% compared with Q3 2020 with total registered users of 24.8 million as of September 30, 2021;

, up 8% compared with Q3 2020 with as of September 30, 2021; 2.14 million funded accounts as of September 30, 2021, up 152% compared with September 30, 2020;

as of September 30, 2021, up 152% compared with September 30, 2020; Assets under administration (AUA) of $10.6 billion as of September 30, 2021, up 13% compared with June 30, 2021

Yoni Assia, CEO and Co-founder of eToro, commented: "As we approach the close of 2021, there is a growing number of retail investors around the world actively engaging with capital and crypto markets. Our users are investing in the companies they believe in and those they engage with. With market prices reaching all time highs, we are seeing more widespread adoption of eToro's platform and we expect retail participation to continue to grow as more people appreciate the benefits of taking control of their finances."

Q3 2021 financial summary:

For the third quarter of 2021, total commissions were $222 million, up 66% versus Q3 2020, driven by strong trading revenue, higher interest income and higher other income. Net trading income was $176 million, up 56% versus Q3 2020, driven by strong trading across a diverse range of cryptoassets. Total operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation and merger-related expenses were $203 million, up 94% year-over-year, driven by higher marketing expenses and investments to scale and support our fast-growing business.

Net income was a loss of $98 million, primarily due to a non-cash charge of $60 million in stock-based compensation for eToro employees and $11 million of transaction costs related to the business combination with FTCV. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was negative $25 million, largely driven by the Company's significant investments in growth initiatives, including marketing.

Assets under administration were $10.6 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.2 billion from June 30, 2021, driven by both user deposits and asset price appreciation.

Shalom Berkovitz, CFO and Deputy CEO said: "The third quarter of 2021 saw lower levels of volatility and trading activity following the highs of H1, as we had anticipated, though activity remained significantly above levels seen in 2020. To date in the fourth quarter, we've seen a strong uptick in activity, particularly in cryptoassets.

"We continue to see strong engagement and user growth on the eToro platform, as evidenced by the addition of more than 160,000 funded accounts in the third quarter of 2021. We remain excited about eToro's long-term growth opportunities given the strong secular trend towards self-directed investing and the growing participation of retail investors in global markets, as well as our differentiated offerings. eToro's focus continues to be on growth and therefore, in periods where we generate revenue in excess of our original forecast, 1 we will look to reinvest these funds into marketing channels and the necessary infrastructure to scale and support our fast-growing business."

Regarding the proposed merger with FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (FTCV) , the company continues to target a closing in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Business highlights:

A new look for eToro: the Company launched a more personalized, friction-free user experience across desktop and mobile interfaces designed to boost user engagement and make asset discovery and eToro's social elements even more integrated and intuitive.

the Company launched a more personalized, friction-free user experience across desktop and mobile interfaces designed to boost user engagement and make asset discovery and eToro's social elements even more integrated and intuitive. European growth : eToro opened an office in Frankfurt, Germany, an example of the Company's commitment to growing its market share in strategic European markets.

: eToro opened an office in Frankfurt, Germany, an example of the Company's commitment to growing its market share in strategic European markets. Bolstered U.S. leadership team : Lule Demmissie joined as CEO of eToro's U.S. business. Lule brings with her more than 20 years of experience in executive roles across the brokerage and wealth management industries - most recently as President of Ally Invest.

: Lule Demmissie joined as CEO of eToro's U.S. business. Lule brings with her more than 20 years of experience in executive roles across the brokerage and wealth management industries - most recently as President of Ally Invest. Enhanced Board oversight: eToro announced the appointment of Michael Ptasznik to its Board of Directors, effective upon the close of the merger. Michael, who recently retired as Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Nasdaq, Inc., will also join eToro's Audit and Risk Committee.

eToro announced the appointment of Michael Ptasznik to its Board of Directors, effective upon the close of the merger. Michael, who recently retired as Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Nasdaq, Inc., will also join eToro's Audit and Risk Committee. Supporting female investors: eToro launched InvestWithHer, a new investor community designed for women by women with the goal of empowering female investors by building a platform for networking and the strengthening of financial and related skills.

eToro's latest Investor Presentations can be viewed on eToro's Investor Relations page.

About eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors. eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today, eToro is a global community of more than 24 million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want. https://www.etoro.com/

About FinTech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V is a special purpose acquisition company led by Betsy Z. Cohen as Chairman of the Board, Daniel G. Cohen, as Chief Executive Officer and James J. McEntee, III as President formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, with a focus on the financial technology industry. The company raised $250,000,000 in its initial public offering in December 2020 and is listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol "FTCV".

1 Original forecast as outlined in our March 16, 2021 Investor Presentation and as filed with the SEC

