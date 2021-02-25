Social Investing Platform, Jonah Trades, Turns The Collective Retail Trading Population Into A Whale

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNM USA announces today the launch of the Jonah Trades - a social investing app that allows investors to share and learn from one another's portfolio, build a following around their investment thesis, earn rewards and tips for their performance, and collaborate on trades with other investors.

Users can choose to connect their brokerage account and share their investment portfolio - only percentages and never dollar figures - at which point they become leaders. As a leader, their portfolio is added to the Jonah leaderboard, where investors are ranked based on their verified returns over time. Every week, rewards are given to the most successful leaders.

Regular users can subscribe to investors they like, receive alerts of their trade activity, and make money alongside the investors they trust.

Jonah uses artificial intelligence to analyze moves made by their leaders in order to deliver quality trade alerts. By leveraging trade data of the collective, Jonah rules out bad decisions made by the few and prioritizes trades their community of leaders are collectively confident in.

"The explosion of retail investors is a wonderful thing. But sound investment knowledge needs to scale at the same rate," said Marcus Eagan, Co-Founder of Jonah. "With stock picks and investment analysis scattered across social media and blogs, we created a platform where the sharing of investment analysis could be easy and centralized, but also verified and weighted by performance. We feel this transparency gives our users better confidence in our trade signals and more guidance on designing their ideal portfolio."

"Jonah's vision is to be far more than a business that prioritizes revenue. We intend to position ourselves as an agent of change to begin a fundamental shift of power to retail traders across the world," said David Garson, Co-Founder of Jonah.

With a tipping feature at launch, and subscriptions to leaders rolling out in Q2 2021, Jonah is creating a way for leaders to earn money on the Jonah platform while helping other users improve their odds on the stock market.

"We're building Jonah off the momentum of the retail investor and we strongly believe our platform will turn the collective Jonah user base into a whale," said Dan McKegney, CEO of Jonah.

Jonah is now accepting early users. You can get your invite at this link: https://jonahtrades.com/

Contact: Ryan Cowdrey 505 333 9117 r@vnmusa.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-investing-platform-jonah-trades-turns-the-collective-retail-trading-population-into-a-whale-301235864.html

SOURCE VNM USA