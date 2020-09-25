Social Dining Club Preps For Reconnecting With Friends New And Old In 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a period of slow-but-steady growth since launching five years ago, by early 2020 Fine Diners Over 40™ (FDO40) had hit its stride. Before the pandemic, FDO40 regularly gathered singles and couples in New York and Seattle to share memorable culinary adventures with contemporaries who also delight in things epicurean. Besides exploring innovative menus by accomplished chefs, the company is known for hosts' efforts to ensure guests have opportunities to meet newbies at each event.

In keeping with its commitment to supporting the restaurant community, FDO40 eagerly anticipates the time in mid to late 2021 when we can safely dine together again. In the meantime, the company will focus on building its list of prospective members and guests for executing on its growth plan, which includes increasing the frequency and party size of dinner events and adding wine tastings to the mix. To stay informed about developments for next year, please send an email at https://www.finedinersover40.com/contact/ and indicate whether you live in New York or Seattle.

"Our guests have always loved the idea of meeting congenial folks over age 40 who regard fine dining almost as a religious experience," said FDO40's Seattle host, Leslie Hale. "I think the pandemic has given us a new appreciation for the camaraderie FDO40 affords and I know our regulars look forward to when we'll be able to gather again."

Members are invited to dine with the group in both New York and Seattle. You can sign up for announcements of future dining events at https://www.finedinersover40.com/contact/.

About Fine Diners Over 40™Fine Diners Over 40™ organizes dinner events for singles and couples in New York and Seattle. The group appreciate food as art, as cultural adventure, as scientific experiment, and best of all — as an opportunity to take pleasure in the company of others. For more information visit https://www.finedinersover40.com/, where you can also read our occasional social purpose blog posts around topics such as Third Age and food waste reduction as a way to alleviate hunger and reduce methane-gas emissions. You can also follow on Twitter @FineDiners40.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-dining-club-preps-for-reconnecting-with-friends-new-and-old-in-2021-301138353.html

SOURCE Fine Diners Over 40