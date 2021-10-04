Social Brand Announces Major Surge In Clients And Media Sales - 'We Are Not Full Service: We Do One Thing, We Do It Well, And We Have The Sales To Prove It'

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Brand ( https://socialbrand-mia.com/) digital agency announced a recent rise in new clients, resulting in a major boost for the already successful marketing company. Social Brand connects brands to the modern consumer, acting as a dynamic and interactive bridge that engages potential customers on the social media platforms where they spend their time. Social Brand is a woman-owned company that elevates clients by first helping their message stand out in a dense digital crowd, before adeptly engaging interested audiences with exciting content that cannot be ignored.

"We start each campaign by learning our clients' brands inside and out," said Natalia Mikolajek, Social Brand Co-Founder and Business Development Director. "We immerse ourselves in their messaging, really get to know the company. We then identify content gaps, creating individual strategies to reach a business's particular goals so we can craft unforgettable, stylish content for them. We also give our clients the power to control the quality and volume of that message, allowing us to generate critical feedback that helps refine future social media efforts. We grow and learn together with each campaign we launch."

Social Brand: Social Media Is Everything

With more than 59% of the world's population on social media at any given time during the week, social media has become the most influential marketing force in the 21 st century. There is just no other way to reach such a wide and diverse audience within seconds of posting an ad. Social media marketing allows companies to tell their stories, increase brand awareness, grow customized audiences on a budget, stay current, keep an eye on the competition, build relationships and learn customers' buying patterns, and increase a company's overall ROI.

"Social media is an evolving artform that takes an agile approach to orchestrate effectively," said Sandra Sotomska, Social Brand Co-Founder and Artistic Director. "Fostering long-term relationships with our clients, we work collaboratively to create messages that are current, while always on top of the content game. And our content is not limited by size or geography: we can create local content for locals, medium sized campaigns for a specific region, or a wide-sweeping social media blitz that is primed to take the entire digital world by storm."

Learn more about Social Brand by going online.

Natalia Mikolajek, Co-founder 320111@email4pr.com 786.334.2683

Sandra Sotomska, Co-founder 320111@email4pr.com 305.965.1413

