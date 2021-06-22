Social Assurance Hires Bank Marketer For Client Growth And Success

LINCOLN, Neb., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Assurance, a software and marketing solutions leader in the financial services industry, has announced that Jaime Falkner, CFMP, has joined its team as their Client Growth Manager.

LINCOLN, Neb., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Assurance, a software and marketing solutions leader in the financial services industry, has announced that Jaime Falkner, CFMP, has joined its team as their Client Growth Manager. Faulkner is making the shift after 16 years in bank marketing, working for Mutual Bank and Northwest Bank in various marketing, business development and leadership capacities.

As Social Assurance Client Growth Manager, Faulkner's focus will be to provide strategic support for financial brands across the country to help grow their brands through marketing, sales, and community impact efforts. With her extensive background in banking and marketing, Jaime brings to Social Assurance a deep knowledge that will empower its clients and financial brands and deepen relationships within the communities they serve.

"After sitting in the seat of the bank marketing director, I find so much joy to be a strategic partner with those bank marketers. I admire the financial marketer and the demands they're facing in today's competitive and digital environment," Faulkner shares. "The state of financial marketing is rapidly changing, and my 'helper' personality thrives on finding solutions to help them be the heroes of their community."

Faulkner has spent the past 16 years working in banking, focusing on strategic planning, social media management, digital strategy, public relations and marketing operations. As a result, she has intimate knowledge of the challenges the financial services industry faces and has a proven track record of successful marketing, sales, and operational initiatives. She is additionally a Certified Financial Marketing Professional and graduate of the American Bankers Association Bank Marketing School.

"By building a team with key members holding financial marketing backgrounds, we are able to truly connect with our customers in the financial marketing industry," shared Social Assurance founder and CEO Ben Pankonin. "Our team has a deep understanding of financial marketers' needs, because they are financial marketers themselves."

To learn more about Jaime Falkner and Social Assurance's commitment to helping financial brands leave their mark and be remarkable, visit www.socialassurance.com.

About Social AssuranceFounded in 2011, Social Assurance provides the financial services industry with a suite of software solutions, services, and storytelling tools that help build Remarkable financial brands, cultures, and communities. With a mission to Empower, Ignite and Enable financial brands to be Remarkable, Social Assurance now serves over 1,500 financial brands across the country, helping them leave their mark and be the heroes of their community.

