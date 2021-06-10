Social And Racial Justice Experts To Lead Building Communities Of Belonging Discussion: Tanya Talaga, Amanda Nguyen, And Lovelyn Nwadeyi

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social, racial, and gender justice experts from three countries will lend their voices to a discussion about building inclusive, equitable school communities of belonging: Social and racial justice...

Social and racial justice experts from three countries to discuss building inclusive school communities of belonging

Tanya Talaga , Canadian award-winning journalist and author of Seven Fallen Feathers

, Canadian award-winning journalist and author of Amanda Nguyen , 2019 Nobel Peace Prize nominee and CEO & Founder of Rise

, 2019 Nobel Peace Prize nominee and CEO & Founder of Rise Lovelyn Nwadeyi, renowned socio-economic and social justice activist in South Africa

Each will provide a keynote address during the National Coalition of Girls' Schools (NCGS) Virtual Conference, Girls' Schools: Building Communities of Belonging , on June 21-23, 2021. The leading advocate for PK-12 girls' schools, NCGS connects and collaborates globally with individuals, schools, and organizations dedicated to educating and empowering girls.

"Girls' schools are focused today, more than ever, on elevating women's leadership worldwide by educating students to be ethical, globally minded changemakers," said NCGS Executive Director Megan Murphy. To achieve this vision, girls' schools are keenly focused on building inclusive communities of belonging that embrace and value diversity and difference as a source of strength and opportunity. "The global leadership required to address our world's greatest challenges—from climate change to racial discrimination and gender inequality—require us to inspire the next generation of women to lead with courage, understanding, and empathy," added Murphy.

Research has found girls' schools have a positive lasting impact on learning outcomes by embracing and fostering diverse, inclusive societies. Girls' school graduates, when compared to coeducated peers, help bridge racial and cultural divides by being more likely to:

help promote racial understanding ,

, count their desire to understand others with different beliefs as a strength,

as a strength, value improving their understanding of other countries and cultures, and

of other countries and cultures, and view their ability to work cooperatively with diverse people as a strength.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL COALITION OF GIRLS' SCHOOLSAcross North America and beyond, NCGS represents more than 275 PK-12 girls' schools (independent, public, charter, religiously affiliated), 24,000 educators, 120,000 students, and nearly one million alumnae.

