Social Advertising And Influencer Marketing, 2020 Report - Spending Forecasts For Influencer Marketing To 2024
DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social Advertising and Influencer Marketing - Are They a Threat to Advertising Market Leaders?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the fast-growing social media and influencer marketing market.It begins by outlining the main trajectories at work in digital advertising, and how influencer marketing is positioned. It also describes the ecosystem of incumbent players.The second part analyses how US and Chinese social media giants are positioned, and especially how they are incorporating classic digital advertising and influencer marketing.Also included is an analysis of the outstanding issues and challenges for these platforms and for advertisers and brands, once again with a particular focus on China.Rounding it out are spending forecasts for influencer marketing up to 2024 for each of the world's main regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary 2. Market and trends2.1. Usage2.2. How the advertising market is shifting2.3. Digital advertising2.4. Online marketing's multimodal approach2.5. Influencer marketing2.6. The influencers2.7. Influencer marketing agencies2.8. Digital marketing in China 3. Social media platforms3.1. Snapshot of the main platforms3.2. Facebook3.3. Instagram3.4. YouTube3.5. Snapchat3.6. Snapshot of social media platforms in China3.7. Weixin3.8. Sina Weibo3.9. Douyin 4. Influencer marketing: key issues and challenges4.1. Influencer marketing challenges for social media platforms4.2. Impacts of influencer marketing on social media in China4.3. Influencer marketing's main targets4.4. Influencer marketing budgets4.5. What impact is influencer marketing having on brands in China?4.6. SWOT analysis 5. Market forecasts5.1. Impact of COVID-195.2. Market forecasts for influencer marketing
Key Tables and Figures Executive Summary
- Regional spending on influencer marketing
Market and trends
- Global social media rankings (social networks and messaging) in Q3 2019
- Top 5 social media platforms in the world, Q2 2019
- Ad spending by segment in Europe, 2012-2022
- OTT companies' estimated share of the global digital advertising market in 2017 and 2019
- Share of Internet users of the leading social networking in China, Q3 2019
- Traditional* vs. Digital Media: Average Time Spent in China, 2016-2021
Social media platforms
- Snapshot of the main platforms
- Snapshot of social media platforms in China
Influencer marketing: key issues and challenges
- Social media platforms' ability to monetise influencer marketing
- Social media collaborating with e-commerce platforms
- Percentage of consumers in China who have bought products based on a KOL's recommendation, by sector
- Marketing budget allocation example for a beauty product
Market forecasts
- Change in Cost Per Click by industry - Sept .2019 to March 2020
- Regional progression of paid vs. organic post percentages, January to March 2020
- Regional forecasts for spending on influencer marketing
- Influencer marketing's share of the display advertising market's spending
Companies Mentioned
- Douyin/TikTok
- Kuai shou
- Rakuten Advertising
- Sina Weibo
- Snapchat
- Xiaohongshu
- YouTube
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/exbb88
