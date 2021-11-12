Société Générale SA Shareholding Notification

12 November 2021, 13:00 CET ArcelorMittal (the "Company") announces that on 10 November 2021 it received two shareholding notifications from Société Générale SA.

ArcelorMittal (the "Company") announces that on 10 November 2021 it received two shareholding notifications from Société Générale SA. The notification were made to reflect Société Générale SA's entry into various financial instruments (as detailed in the notification).

According to the notifications, the following thresholds of (potential) voting rights were reached:

- 4.97% on 05 November 2021, and

- 5.68% on 08 November 2021.

These notifications are available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's OAM electronic database on www.bourse.lu and on the Company's website corporate.arcelormittal.com under "Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure".

These notifications are published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ('Transparency Law') in view of a shareholding notification going above or below the 5% of voting rights threshold.