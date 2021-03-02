Soccer Management Company Partners With Performance Indoor Training Facilities

FRISCO, Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soccer Management Company (SMC) , a leading, national tournament and event organizer, has partnered with Performance Indoor Training (PIT+) to host four tournaments over the next two years. SMC will work with the PIT+ and its state-of-the-art-facilities to showcase athletes of all levels.

"The PIT+ has cutting-edge facilities that offer, among many other things, competitive leagues," said Steve Lovgren, owner of SMC. "SMC is rapidly growing in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with six tournaments in 2021 and eight in 2022. We wanted to partner with like minded individuals who have a strong reputation in the Texas soccer community, and the PIT+ checks all those boxes."

Beginning in June of 2021 and running through April of 2022, SMC and PIT+ will host the Texas Gold Cup, Lonestar Legacy Cup & Showcase, the Dallas St. Paddy's Day Invitational, and the Liberty Invitational. Dates and registration details are available here .

"We're thrilled about our exciting new partnership with SMC," said Aaron Gordon, COO of PIT+. " Steve Lovgren and his staff have proven to be one of the best tournament providers in the United States. We understand the value of providing an experience that coaches, players and parents will enjoy. SMC hits the same mark when it comes to tournaments. We cannot wait to get started."

With facilities in Frisco, Plano, and Roanoke, PIT+ offers soccer players of all ages access to the highest quality soccer training accommodations in Texas. PIT+ programs include junior academies for toddlers, seasonal leagues for both children and adults, and everything in between, while its individual training sessions will give young athletes a chance to develop their game.

SMC has hosted thousands of teams in tournaments throughout the United States each year. Leveraging its expertise, with bringing teams together alongside PIT+'s facilities, will make for four unforgettable soccer tournaments for athletes and families alike. Learn more about SMC and their partners , PIT+'s facilities , and sign up now .

About PIT+Opening its first facility in 2015, the PIT+ facilities in Frisco, Plano, and Roanoke host more than one million visitors annually, including over 2,500 teams, and more than 30,000 league and clinic participants. Boasting two of Texas' largest indoor turf fields, each PIT+ facility features indoor turf fields in Texas and two outdoor turf fields. The PIT+ provides opportunities for all ages to play soccer year-round, and includes a 40-acre sports park in Plano to accommodate its ever-growing outdoor soccer leagues and tournaments.

About Soccer Management CompanySoccer Management Company (SMC) began in June of 2013 with a single tournament, and has quickly grown to over 40 events. SMC hosts tournaments in 13 different states with plans for expansion. As a complete tournament service provider, SMC handles all aspects of event management including marketing, administration, logistics, on-site management, and web hosting. Through its extensive network of clients and contacts, SMC builds lasting relationships with coaches, teams and organizations to provide high quality events and tournament experiences.

Media contact: Douglas Horner 845-309-0517

