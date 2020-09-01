SoCalGas Introduces Contactless Enrollment Option For Energy Savings Assistance Program In Response To COVID-19 Social Distancing Guidelines

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) today announced a virtual enrollment option for the Energy Savings Assistance Program, which continues to provide eligible customers with an average of $705 worth of energy-efficiency home upgrades at no cost to help improve the safety and comfort of customers' homes.

"The safety of our customers, employees and contractors is of the utmost importance and, keeping in mind that social distancing is a very important component of helping to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to offer a virtual enrollment option for our Energy Savings Assistance Program" said Jeff Walker, vice president of customer solutions at SoCalGas. "During this challenging time, it's critical that we continue to support our customers and communities by providing reliable and affordable energy, while also maintaining the health and safety of our customers, employees and contractors."

"Quality Conservation Services (QCS) is pleased to join with SoCalGas to have customers virtually enroll in the Energy Savings Assistance customer assistance program," said Allan Rago, President at QCS. "Customer and contractor safety is always of the utmost importance and especially now, during these unprecedented times. We are pleased to be able to offer this easy virtual option and encourage customers to enroll."

The Energy Savings Assistance Program provides eligible customers with professionally installed home improvements, at no cost to the renter or homeowner, that help conserve energy, reduce natural gas use and enhance safety, health, and comfort. Improvements may include installation of high efficiency washers, water heater replacement, furnace replacement, attic insulation, door weather-stripping and more. SoCalGas has helped over one million of its customers save on their energy bills through energy efficient upgrades.

To qualify for the program, the customer or someone in the customer's household must be enrolled in a qualifying public assistance program or meet income qualifications. Please see here for more information.

Customers interested in applying can visit the Energy Savings Assistance Program webpage on socalgas.com or call (800) 331-7593. Qualifying customers will then be contacted by a SoCalGas contractor who will conduct their virtual enrollment via phone or video call.

In addition to the Energy Savings Assistance Program, SoCalGas offers a wide range of other programs and services. To learn more about these programs and services, or for more information on how to more efficiently manage natural gas usage and possibly reduce monthly natural gas bills, please visit SoCalGas' website at socalgas.com or call (800) 427-2200.

Between 2015 and 2019, SoCalGas energy efficiency programs delivered more than 208 million therms in energy savings, enough natural gas usage for 127,000 households a year, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) by over 1,100,000 metric tons, the equivalent of removing nearly 238,000 cars from the road annually. These advances have also helped save SoCalGas customers over $229 million in utility bill costs. In 2019 alone, SoCalGas' energy efficiency programs saved customers $55.6 million.

The Energy Savings Assistance Program is funded by California investor-owned-utility customers and administered by Southern California Gas Company under the auspices of the California Public Utilities Commission.

SoCalGas COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Since March, SoCalGas has donated more than $2.9 million to nonprofit organizations for COVID-19 recovery efforts, including supporting the region's workforce, feeding the hungry, providing bill assistance to customers, and more.

For more information on SoCalGas's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.socalgas.com/coronavirus .

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest gas utility in North America, delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable gas by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its pipeline system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (SRE) - Get Report, an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

