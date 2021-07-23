SOBRsafe Awarded ISO 9001 Certification

BOULDER, Colo., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTC: SOBR) (SOBRsafe ™ or the Company), developers of a touch-based alcohol screening and reporting platform, today announced that is has been awarded ISO 9001 Certification, the world's best-known quality management standard with a focus on meeting customer expectations and delivering customer satisfaction. ISO 9001 status provides independent verification that SOBRsafe has developed, maintains and continuously improves its core business processes in line with international standards requirements.

Via global historical analysis, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has identified the following as the main benefits of certification:

Improved customer satisfaction and loyalty

Happier and more competent employees

Better quality products and services

Increased efficiency, fewer mistakes and less wasted time

Reduced overall risks

"I have built a number of successful businesses prior to SOBRsafe, and embedding operational processes deserving of ISO 9001 certification was fundamental to that success in each case," stated SOBRsafe President and CEO Kevin Moore. "Though over a million companies worldwide have sought and received certification, few organizations at SOBRsafe's stage have been ISO 9001-compliant since inception. We have been rigorous in honing each aspect of SOBRsafe, and we are exceedingly proud to be internationally recognized for our continuous efforts toward process improvement."

About SOBRsafe ™( www.sobrsafe.com)The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and workers with an alcohol problem are 270% more likely to have an accident. In response, publicly-traded SOBRsafe ™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including personal wearables, stationary access control and for telematics integration. A preventative solution in a historically reactive industry, it is being readied for deployment for school buses, commercial fleets, workplaces, managed care, young drivers and more. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor, or a driver the vehicle keys. An offender is immediately flagged, and the employer (or parent, rehab sponsor, etc.) is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions.

Forward Looking StatementSOBR Safe, Inc.'s statements in this press release that are not historical fact and that relate to future plans or events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include risks associated with changes in business conditions and similar events. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in SOBR Safe, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including SOBRSafe, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

