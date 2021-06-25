Sobel Network Shipping Announces Sales Representation In Brazil

Sobel Network Shipping, an American company with over 70 years in the market, welcomes Douglas Santos, a professional with local and international experience in the field of logistics and foreign trade

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian companies interested in freight forwarding services for their products to and from the United States can now count on all the experience and tradition of Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. in the Brazilian market.

Founded in 1949, Sobel Network has more than 70 years in the market as an elite customs broker and freight forwarder. The company is based in New York, with branches in Miami, Orlando, and Chicago and now with representation in Rio de Janeiro.

Douglas Santos will be responsible for the executive representation of Sobel through Peniel Management Brazil. Douglas has 25 years of local and international experience in the logistics and foreign trade sector.

According to the company's CEO, Brian Wills, it is great to have a Sobel sales representative in Brazil to bring the two countries, which are long-term commercial partners, even closer together.

"Over the past six years, Sobel has focused on the Brazilian market, as it has been growing exponentially in the logistics sector. With the addition of Douglas Santos to our team, we now have a Brazilian professional to represent us locally and help us establish ourselves in the local Brazilian supply chain market," says Brian.

Brian adds: "with Brazil being one of the largest economies in the world, it is an extremely important trading partner, especially as it is the largest in Latin America."

The CEO says that, after the opening of offices in Florida, this representation in Brazil is welcomed. "Here at Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc, we are looking to further expand this trade route. Sobel Network is always looking to the future, so building our connection with Brazil was a key step in our success. Welcome to the Sobel team, Douglas."

About Douglas SantosProfessional with 25 years of experience in Brazil and abroad, Douglas Santos has worked in multinational companies, in the areas of logistics, shipping and foreign trade. Fluent in Portuguese, English and Spanish, Douglas worked for two years in New York, USA. The Sobel representative has an MBA in Business Management and a Bachelor of Business Administration.

About Sobel Network Shipping Co, Inc.Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. is a worldwide freight forwarder, with offices located in New York, Miami and Chicago, providing logistics solutions for over 70 years.

