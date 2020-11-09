SOAR™ Launches Functional Tincture Line, Introducing CBG And CBN

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOAR™ , makers of high performing, hemp-derived CBD products for healthy bodies and minds, today announced the addition of three innovative functional tinctures to their product lineup - Harmony Held, Energy Enhanced and Sleep Secured - crafted with organically farmed CBD, introducing CBG and CBN, and containing less than 0.3% THC.

CBG and CBN are lesser-known cannabinoids than THC and CBD, but small doses can have many beneficial effects to the body and mind. CBN, or cannabinol, is a natural analgesic that can in some cases be an even more effective sleep aid than CBD. CBG, or cannabigerol, is known as the "mother of all cannabinoids" and has been linked to reduced pain relating to glaucoma, headaches or ocular pain and also in improving appetite levels.

The three new tinctures include:

Harmony Held Wellness Tincture (500 mg CBD; $35 ): This natural flavored tincture makes feeling balanced and finding bliss simple. Broad Spectrum CBD and MCT oil work harmoniously with your body's endocannabinoid system to help you reach and maintain homeostasis, making moving through your day with ease, well, easy.

): This natural flavored tincture makes feeling balanced and finding bliss simple. Broad Spectrum CBD and MCT oil work harmoniously with your body's endocannabinoid system to help you reach and maintain homeostasis, making moving through your day with ease, well, easy. Energy Enhanced Peppermint Essence Tincture (500 mg CBG + 500 mg CBD; $50 ): This energy tincture is the natural pick-me-up you've been searching for, combining CBG (cannabigerol) and Broad Spectrum CBD to empower you to get the most out of every adventure, every day. Bringing together the best of hemp, MCT oil and B vitamins to lift your mood, enhance energy and improve focus, Energy Enhanced works in harmony to maintain homeostasis in your body and help you feel your best.

): This energy tincture is the natural pick-me-up you've been searching for, combining CBG (cannabigerol) and Broad Spectrum CBD to empower you to get the most out of every adventure, every day. Bringing together the best of hemp, MCT oil and B vitamins to lift your mood, enhance energy and improve focus, Energy Enhanced works in harmony to maintain homeostasis in your body and help you feel your best. Sleep Secured Lemon Essence Tincture (150 mg CBN + 500 mg CBD; $50 ): This recovery and sleep tincture synergizes the perfect ratio of CBN, Broad Spectrum CBD (cannabidiol) and melatonin to encourage relaxation and restful sleep. When added to your nighttime routine, Sleep Secured not only helps you get ready for bed, but helps you feel rejuvenated and ready the next morning.

"At SOAR™, we're constantly looking into the many functional benefits that can be obtained through different properties and chemicals within the cannabis plant," said Colin Kelley, president of SOAR™. "After thorough research and testing, our team is excited to bring the benefits of CBG and CBN to our consumers through our new high-quality, high-dosage CBD tinctures that help everyone lead an active lifestyle and realize their inner strength."

The tinctures will be available for purchase in individual 2 oz bottles and as part of new bundles, which include a variety of SOAR™ products that together target a specific function: Recovery, Wellness, Synergy and Balance.

SOAR™ products are tested and developed by a team of experienced wellness experts, with additional third-party testing, and sold online at experiencesoar.com .

About SOAR™Founded in November of 2019, SOAR™ is a Minneapolis-based premium CBD brand for healthy bodies and minds. Now a diverse collective of like-minded, active enthusiasts keen on bringing you the cleanest, organic, hemp-derived CBD products on the market, SOAR™ develops products for people who share an enthusiasm for movement, wellness and positivity. Each SOAR product is created with organically farmed, hemp-derived CBD and contains less than 0.3% THC. To learn more about SOAR™ products and mission, please visit experiencesoar.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram .

