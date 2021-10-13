Soaak Launches 21-Day Program With World-Renowned Spiritual Leader, Dr. Michael B. Beckwith

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, Inc. has partnered with the founder and spiritual director of Agape International Spiritual Center, Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith. A pioneer in spiritual thought, Dr. Beckwith is widely recognized for his teachings on the science of inner transformation and unity.

" I ' m very enthused to work with Soaak in delivering cellular and ' soulular' alignment to the hearts and minds of people today," says Dr. Beckwith. " I ' ve studied frequencies for the past 20 years and personally used Soaak frequencies for the past nine months with positive and consistent results."

Previously interviewed by Oprah, and recently featured on the Ellen show, Dr. Beckwith utilizes Soaak Technologies in the launch of his 21-Day guided Program, with Soaak. In his program, The Art of Letting Go, Dr. Beckwith shows how to release unforgiveness and heal past hurts by providing the tools needed to live as one 's best and highest self.

Each of Soaak 's 21-Day Programs include 21 days of specific daily Mindful Intentions, (positive affirmations), custom Soaak frequencies, and deep dives written and spoken by experts addressing a variety of topics.

" Soaak is elated to bring ancient techniques alongside modern day technology to deliver the positive results that many are now experiencing with Dr. Beckwith ' s new program. Our mission to change the world ' s perspective on Mental Health and Wellness, while providing successful outcomes, is shared passionately by Dr. Beckwith, making him a powerful partner and ideal collaborator," said Soaak CEO, Henry Penix.

Dr. Michael Beckwith 's 21-Day Program can be accessed via the Soaak web-based platform (soaak.com), iOS app, and the Soaak skill for Alexa. Use promo code AGAPE70 for 70% off the Premium Membership.

About Agape:The essence of Agape is best described by its founder, Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith: " When I founded the Agape International Spiritual Center and community in 1986, we ' visioned ' it as a movement that would take a stand for love, for peace, for being a beneficial presence on the planet. That's why it was named ' Agape, ' which in Greek means unconditional love. Agape ' s vision is fueled by the love of God, the One, indefinable yet unmistakable Presence whose vehicle on earth is the human heart and soul. My aspiration is that every individual who is touched by the vibration of Agape is inspired to cultivate a heart of love as wide as the world."

About Soaak:Soaak Technologies provides positive outcomes and solutions supporting mental health and wellness, while boosting mood and increasing mindfulness. Soaak was created from 5 years in-clinic, where symptoms of anxiety, depression, insomnia, and more were addressed. Soaak now offers the same solutions and positive outcomes to members on its web-based platform, iOS app, and all mobile and Alexa-enabled devices. Soaak accepts HSA and FSA card payments. For more information, please visit Soaak.com or find us on social media @dailysoaak.

