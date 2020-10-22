SNU Addresses Teacher Shortage In Oklahoma By Offering Alternative Teacher Certification Courses

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Nazarene University (SNU)—a private, Christian, liberal arts university that offers flexible degree-completion and graduate programs for working adults through its College of Professional and Graduate Studies—today announced it is offering an alternative certification plan of study for individuals who would like to teach but have not yet completed their full teaching credentials.

SNU takes aim at Oklahoma's teacher shortage by offering online alternative certification courses.

Due to the ongoing shortage of teachers in the state of Oklahoma, increasing numbers of people are becoming alternatively certified teachers. These alternative certification teachers have to fulfill certain coursework requirements from a university in order to keep their certification up-to-date and remain qualified to teach. To help them meet this need, SNU offers coursework that helps candidates get through the alternative certification requirements quickly.

"Schools across the country are experiencing a teacher shortage crisis, and Oklahoma is no exception," said SNU Professor and Program Director of Graduate Programs in Education Dr. Stephoni Case. "We have developed excellent courses that support and prepare people ready to enter the teaching field. We want to empower them for success in the classroom."

The courses are ideal for those looking for a career change or wanting to make their teaching role permanent. SNU's alternative certification plan helps students meet the Oklahoma State Department of Education requirements , become better educators, and pursue more career opportunities down the road. All courses in the program are six weeks long, accelerated, taught at the Master's level, offered 100 percent online, and can be applied to future graduate studies.

Catering to those who already have jobs and/or families, SNU's College of Professional and Graduate Studies recognizes that adults who would like to pursue degrees and supplemental courses of study often need flexibility in order to do so. Online offerings, such as the alternative certification plan, allow them to pursue a course of study that offers flexibility to attend class from anywhere and work on coursework when it is convenient.

"This program is particularly important for people in rural areas who do not have access to nearby universities," said SNU President Dr. Keith Newman. "These are the schools that most often have teacher shortages, and our program ensures that those who want to teach can earn the credits they need to do so successfully."

SNU's classes take place online, allowing busy adults to earn the class credits and degrees that best suit their current life situation. SNU's educational programs feature multiple start dates throughout the year, as well as small class sizes and affordable prices. The university's online programs are taught through Canvas, an effective, user-friendly learning management system. Information about SNU's online education tools can be found in the blog post, " Everything You Need to Know About SNU's Online Tools ."

To learn more about SNU's alternative certification program, visit https://pgs.snu.edu/alternative-certification page.

