Snowsound Wins Two Awards At NeoCon 2021

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowsound is honored to have earned two prestigious awards at NeoCon 2021, North America 's largest design exhibition and conference for commercial interiors. Snowsound Dunes, a wall-panel system designed by Felicia Arvid, won the prestigious Silver Award and the Innovation Award in the Acoustic Solutions category.

Recognizing new products exhibited at the MART, the Best of NeoCon 2021 competition celebrates products in 52 categories in the 30th annual competition. Sponsored by NeoCon and managed by The McMorrow Reports, Best of NeoCon has been a hallmark of NeoCon since 1990. It is the official awards program honoring outstanding new products from exhibiting companies across a wide range of verticals.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Snowsound 's new, permanent showroom in the Mart with two Best of NeoCon Awards for Dunes—one for Innovation and one for Acoustic Solutions. It 's proof the judges and market care about acoustics as well as aesthetics," said Sam Barry, VP of Sales + Marketing for Snowsound North America. Dunes was also honored with an ADEX (Award for Design Excellence) Platinum Award 2021.

At home in a range of commercial settings including workplace, hospitality, education and multifamily amenity spaces, Dunes is a wall-applied acoustic solution consisting of two layers of Snowsound's Fiber Boucle textile. One layer serves as a flat base backing and the other as a three-dimensional sound-absorbing pocket created with repeating pleats held by steel clips.

"Think of Dunes as a three-dimensional tapestry, with amazing acoustic performance that comes from the topographies between the backing fabric and the air pockets in the hollow reliefs of the upper layer of Snowsound Fiber," said Barry.

Dunes blends poetry and function to offer a seductive aesthetic with the unsurpassed acoustic performance Snowsound is known for. Designer Felicia Arvid 's custom hourglass shape forms a seamless, three-dimensional wall with gracefully wandering lines. The subtly undulating form vividly evokes the sensuous and feminine movement of sand dunes, which also inspire the name. The textural quality of the material with its boucle finish suggests the millions of grains of sand that comprise a dune.

Dunes is available in a range of options including special order colors. It is easy to clean and sanitize, 100% recyclable and Greenguard Gold certified. Dunes provides Class A sound absorption (ISO 354), Class A fire and smoke safety (UL 723/ASTM E84) and meets CDC guidelines.

ABOUT SNOWSOUND TECHNOLOGYInspired by nature, Snowsound panels are intelligently designed and engineered to deliver the most comfortable acoustic experience. The innovative patented technology mimics the properties of freshly fallen snow to absorb sound impurities to achieve acoustic clarity in today 's modern spaces. The brilliant intuition of Snowsound 's patented technology gives Snowsound panel designs the highest sound absorption effectiveness with an NRC rating of 1.0. An industrial invention of material comprised of variable densities allows the panels to selectively absorb the optimal amount of sound from each frequency category. This selective absorption optimizes the acoustical environment, without eliminating key sounds. The technology is unsurpassed, and the innovative designs are renowned in the world of architecture and design.

