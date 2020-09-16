Snowflake Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Snowflake, the cloud data platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 28,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $120.

Snowflake, the cloud data platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 28,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $120.00 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SNOW" on September 16, 2020, and the offering is expected to close on September 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Snowflake has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 4,200,000 additional shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company LLC, and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Mizuho Securities, and Truist Securities are acting as book-running managers, and BTIG, Canaccord Genuity, Capital One Securities, Cowen, D.A. Davidson & Co., JMP Securities, Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler, Stifel, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; Allen & Company LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 339-2696 or by email at allenprospectus@allenco.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915006376/en/