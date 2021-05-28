SNF China Receives EFfCI GMP Certification

TAIXING, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 27, 2021, the SNF Taixing ( China) Cosmetic Ingredients plant received EFfCI (European Federation of Cosmetic Ingredients) GMP certification. The GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certification confirms that strict product quality and hygiene standards during manufacturing are followed. As a result, consumers can expect the highest quality and safety standards from SNF Taixing.

SNF has dedicated resources at all levels of the organization, with active training and participation from R&D, Manufacturing, Quality, Regulatory, Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain, and Purchasing for this certification effort. With the Taixing certification, all of the SNF Cosmetic Ingredients manufacturing plants in France, U.S.A, and China are now EFfCI GMP certified. This will enable SNF to better service

About SNF

With turnover of $3 Billion, SNF is the world's leading manufacturer of water-soluble polymers and associated monomers, SNF has major production sites in the U.S.A. ( Riceboro, GA; Plaquemine, LA; Pearlington, MS); Europe ( France, UK); and Asia ( China, India, Korea), with many smaller plants located throughout the world.

SNF produces acrylamide monomer and cationic monomers used in the manufacture of PAM in various physical forms. These finished products are sold into the following markets: municipal drinking water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas production, industrial water and wastewater, mining, paper, agriculture, cosmetics, construction, and various other industries. Most of the applications SNF targets involve cleaning or saving water. SNF is a pioneer of soft chemistry with manufacturing processes designed to minimize environmental impact.

If you would like more information on this topic, please contact Pascal Boehm, Specialty Sales Manager, SNF S.A. 310993@email4pr.com or +33 477 368 665

