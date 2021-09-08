SNC-Lavalin Part Of HOK Arup Joint Venture Team Selected By Los Angeles World Airports For Three-year Design And Planning On-call Agreement

MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC) announces today that it is part of the HOK+Arup team comprised of certified firms selected to perform on-call architecture-engineering (AE) services for Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), the owner and operator of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Van Nuys Airport (VNY) in California.

"Our clients trust our expertise across all critical infrastructures. We supply fully integrated engineering solutions, drawing on our extensive international experience to provide our US clients with new and different perspectives," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. "As infrastructure will play a pivotal role in economic recovery and reshaping the world we live in, this contract win for our US business is in line with SNC-Lavalin's strategic objective to deliver major infrastructure programs for our clients in the American market."

Under the three-year contract, SNC-Lavalin's Atkins business will provide airside civil engineering services that will support the HOK+Arup team with the planning and design of potential of capital investment projects at LAX and VNY. A gateway to North America and the Pacific Rim, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is a crucial artery of the region's infrastructure. As such, it must be both maintained and modernized to continue to thrive, particularly as the city and surrounding community look forward to hosting the 2028 Olympic Games.

LAWA has selected HOK+Arup to serve as Principal Architect and Principal Engineer to advance the planning and design of their potential capital investment projects over the next three years. By creating a single, consolidated on-call vehicle to deliver large and small projects throughout LAX and VNY — a first for the airport — LAWA is ensuring a streamlined and cost-effective way to modernize and improve both airports for air travellers, airport employees, and the local community.

"The aviation industry has seen drastic changes globally, creating a unique challenge that is causing many airports to reinvent themselves and their approaches to airport improvement projects," said George Nash, CEO, Atkins, North America, SNC-Lavalin. "We look forward to assisting LAWA with quality aviation planning and civil engineering services."

The HOK+Arup Joint Venture team is made up of 47 partners, 30 of which are small, local, and minority businesses. The teaming effort was driven by a desire to work with businesses from the surrounding community to deliver the projects that will shape it in the future. HOK+Arup will ensure LAWA's diversity and inclusion vision is at the heart of each design and planning project. The on-call agreement will not only deliver seamless airport improvements, but also serve as a catalyst for local businesses and broader community engagement.

"As our $14 billion USD capital improvement program continues to reinvent the LAX experience, bringing all of the experts in planning, architecture, and engineering under one umbrella will create efficiencies as we look at how to conduct these important infrastructure projects, while providing opportunities for local businesses and workers to help build a better LAX," said Bernardo Gogna, chief development officer for Los Angeles World Airports.

SNC-Lavalin's Atkins business has provided design and engineering services for airport infrastructure projects throughout California. At LAX, Atkins was the lead civil engineer for the $350 million USD Terminal 1.5 Project and lead designer of the $118 million USD second-level roadway improvement project. Atkins also completed a $23 million USD rehabilitation of San Diego International Airport's Runway 9-27, located at the busiest single-runway airport in North America. SNC-Lavalin's Faithful+Gould business has provided project controls and cost estimating services at LAX for more than two decades, including for the $1 billion USD Tom Bradley International Terminal, the $1.5 billion USD Midfield Concourse, the $2.2 billion USD Consolidated Rental Car Facility, and the $2.5 billion USD Automated People Mover.

