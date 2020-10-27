SNC-Lavalin Awarded Lead Design Contract For Six Flags Qiddiya Theme Park In Saudi Arabia

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin has been awarded the lead design consultant services contract from Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) for the Six Flags Qiddiya theme park project - located within Qiddiya, south-west of Riyadh, the capital...

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin has been awarded the lead design consultant services contract from Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) for the Six Flags Qiddiya theme park project - located within Qiddiya, south-west of Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Under the three-year contract, the Company will provide integrated lead design consultant, construction supervision, and cost management services. The scope of work includes public realm and necessary infrastructure within the plot area along with validation of the pre-concept design, as well as the development of sustainability and environmental assessment methods, design criteria, and standards of the project.

Six Flags Qiddiya is scheduled for opening during the first phase of Qiddiya - the Kingdom's Capital of Entertainment, Sports and the Arts. The park will stretch across 32 hectares (79 acres) and feature 28 uniquely themed rides and attractions across six lands: The City of Thrills, Discovery Springs, Steam Town, Twilight Gardens, Valley of Fortune and Grand Exposition. The theme park will provide recreational and professional opportunities to the Saudi population and boast several record-breaking attractions including The Falcon's Flight, the longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world.

"This win is a testament to our proven track record for delivering flagship projects worldwide, and market-focused approach to a dynamic and sustainable business growth in the Middle East," said Philip Hoare, President of Atkins, Engineering, Design and Project Management, SNC-Lavalin. "We are proud to work with Qiddiya on this one-of-a-kind project that supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the acceleration of the country's economic diversification agenda."

Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) is driving the development of Qiddiya - home of the most innovative and disruptive experiences in Entertainment, Sports and the Arts in Saudi Arabia. As a core tenet of Vision 2030, Qiddiya has a dual economic and social purpose: to advance economic diversification and unlock new professional pathways while enriching lives of the youth in the Kingdom.

The Company's relationship with Qiddiya began in 2019 when it began providing master planning and infrastructure engineering services for the destination-resort community.

