SNC-Lavalin Awarded Its First Hydroelectric Engineering Services Contract In The United States

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC) has been awarded an engineering services contract for three hydroelectric projects from Rye Development, LLC to add powerhouses to the existing dam and lock facilities at each of the sites, which are owned by the US Army Corps of Engineers. SNC-Lavalin's scope includes forward-thinking design and engineering using the latest multidisciplinary BIM technology, field investigation, environmental assessment and permitting support for the hydroelectric projects located in Pennsylvania.

"This contract, the first of its kind for us in the US, is in line with our strategy to grow and position our hydro capabilities and expertise in this important market. It also supports our broader sustainability goals to be an industry leader in the fight against climate change. We are proud to be able to provide cleaner and more sustainable solutions to all our clients," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin.

"SNC-Lavalin's first contracts, over 100 years ago, were for hydropower facilities. Today, the company is recognized as one of the world's foremost integrators of sustainable end-to-end solutions for hydro projects with a team of more than 400 hydro experts worldwide. We look forward to fostering a strong long-term relationship with Rye through the successful delivery of these projects that will have significant community benefit," said Dale Clarke, President, Infrastructure Services, SNC-Lavalin.

SNC-Lavalin's leading-edge expertise covers upgrades and rehabilitation of hydroelectric developments, dam safety assessments and operation and maintenance of hydro stations. Previous hydroelectric projects include: John Hart Generating Station Replacement, Waneta Expansion, Jimmie Creek, Site C, Karebbe, Chute a Caron Dam and Muskrat Falls.

"Our projects, bringing new hydropower to existing dams, will provide reliable, renewable energy for generations to come. We are excited to have SNC-Lavalin, with the depth of experience that they bring, as part of our team to help us deliver 24/7 renewable generation and significant infrastructure growth to the Pittsburgh region," said Paul Jacob, CEO, Rye Development.

About Rye Rye Development is a leading U.S. hydropower developer with a current pipeline of over 22 projects in 8 States. Rye's development of new hydropower on existing dams, in conjunction with financing partner, the Climate Adaptive Infrastructure Fund, and Rye's development of new closed loop pumped storage, demonstrate Rye's commitment to the responsible development of untapped hydropower resources while maintaining rivers' balance of environmental and commercial requirements. Rye brings communities around the country substantial infrastructure, job creation, and a local source of renewable, non-consumptive energy.

About SNC-Lavalin Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital - and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin