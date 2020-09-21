SNC-Lavalin Awarded Global Engineering And Consultancy Services Framework To Support Bp Production & Operations Globally

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) has been awarded a global framework contract to provide engineering consultancy services to bp's Productions and Operations (P&O) business group to assist the Integrated Energy Company in delivering...

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) has been awarded a global framework contract to provide engineering consultancy services to bp's Productions and Operations (P&O) business group to assist the Integrated Energy Company in delivering maximum value from its assets. SNC-Lavalin will draw on its global engineering experience, and industry experts in specialist technical consultancy, asset integrity and low carbon solutions to execute the work.

The scope of work covers engineering support across the operational assets for bp. The multi-discipline services will include general engineering and specialist technical development to support bp to sustain maximum safety, efficiency and reliability in its operations, while also reducing carbon emissions.

"During the last 40 years, we have provided bp with project and operational support to maintain their assets to the highest standards of safety and we look forward to continue to build on this relationship," said Craig Muir, President, Resources, SNC-Lavalin. "This framework agreement is in line with our new Resources strategy that focuses on the transformation of our business to a purely Services offering. It also shows the pragmatic steps being taken by the energy industry as major companies transition to reduce carbon emissions and continue to drive the economy."

