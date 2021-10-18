SNC-Lavalin Awarded Contract To Help Improve Safety And Mobility Along Major Texas Freight Corridor

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, was awarded a contract to provide general engineering consultant (GEC) services for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Interstate 45 (I-45) Corridor Project in east central Texas. The project will provide safety improvements, increase freight mobility, enhance hurricane evacuation capability, and ease daily and seasonal congestion by adding main lanes, improving the operation of existing interchanges, and upgrading safety standards along a 90.4-mile segment of the corridor.

"Our ability to deploy global capabilities locally and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset allows us to better understand our client's needs and to combine traditional engineering with new technologies to deliver safer, reliable, customer focused transport systems," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin.

Under the seven-year contract, SNC-Lavalin will serve as TxDOT's GEC, providing oversight for eight production engineering firms, developing schematics, environmental documents and up to 15 plans, specifications and estimates (PS&E) packages. The team will also focus on minimizing project delays and ensuring schedule efficiency.

"The I-45 corridor is an integral part of a network that moves massive freight volumes, supporting the Texas economy and international commerce, so mobility is crucial," said George Nash, CEO, Atkins North America. "Our team has a clear understanding of this project's goals, and by instilling a culture of performance, we will bring leadership and expertise to help TxDOT deliver a safe and sustainable piece of transportation infrastructure."

I-45 connects the Houston-Galveston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas, two of the largest metropolitan areas in the nation and the two largest in the state. The corridor provides primary access for freight movement between the two markets, including important seaports in Houston and Galveston and major inland ports in Dallas and Fort Worth. It has recently been the site of private-sector autonomous truck operations. The enhanced configuration this project will deliver should make the corridor even more attractive to cutting-edge freight movement.

About SNC-LavalinFounded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people.

