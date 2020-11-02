SNC-Lavalin Appoints Dale Clarke As President Of Infrastructure Services

MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dale Clarke as President, Infrastructure Services, effective immediately. Based in Toronto, Ontario, Mr. Clarke will report to Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, and join the Executive Committee.

In line with SNC-Lavalin's strategic direction, Mr. Clarke will have overall responsibility for continuing to grow the Company's high-performing infrastructure services offering, including its Infrastructure Operation and Maintenance, Power, Grid and Industrial Solutions, and Construction and Project Management businesses. He will focus on mandates where SNC-Lavalin's suite of end-to-end capabilities can be leveraged to help clients deliver an extensive pipeline of infrastructure projects in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

"Dale is a seasoned leader with strategic thinking capabilities, strong business acumen, industry knowledge and market vision,'' said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. "Infrastructure Services is a key element of the growth of our broader Engineering Services segment, which includes our Infrastructure Services, EDPM, and Nuclear businesses. I look forward to continuing to work together to transform SNC-Lavalin into a leading global engineering services firm.''

With over 30 years of global experience in engineering and project management, Mr. Clarke has worked on domestic and international projects throughout Canada, Africa and Latin America. He joined SNC-Lavalin in 1996. During his 24-year tenure, he has held several senior and executive roles, including Executive Vice-President of Infrastructure Services since February.

Mr. Clarke holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Queen's University and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program. He is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario.

About SNC-Lavalin Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital - and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin