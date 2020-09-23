Snappy Kraken Named 'Best Overall Content Marketing Company' For Second Consecutive Year In Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy Kraken, a MarTech company focused on helping financial professionals automate their marketing and business processes, today announced it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Overall Content Marketing Company" award for the second consecutive year by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. Competition was fierce again this year with over 2,700 nominations submitted from around the world. Snappy Kraken joins Shopify, Adobe, Mailchimp, ringDNA, and others as part of the selected 2020 winners.

The Snappy Kraken platform provides financial advisors with a powerful automated marketing solution built to generate leads, nurture prospects, and engage clients with exclusively licensed marketing content. The marketing automation platform allows enterprises to create and deploy content at scale for hundreds or thousands of individual accounts with just a few clicks, in a personalized way.

Every end-user has their own brand profile. This means that even though marketing is being deployed from one central account, it is automatically customized for each end-user's brand profile: Name, headshot, logo, contact info, and more. This allows for personalization at scale. Furthermore, the built-in tracking ability allows for detailed reporting and analytics that track every action globally, by campaign, by user, or by contact. Snappy Kraken will function as an agency and create custom content for each enterprise, or the enterprise can create and add their own content to the system.

"Instead of taking a one-to-many approach that causes all marketing to look the same, Snappy Kraken offers Un-Canned marketing for financial advisers who demand to stand out," said Robert Sofia, CEO and co-founder of Snappy Kraken. "Snappy Kraken aims to help industry professionals learn the 'why and how' behind a creative and data-driven process that generates meaningful results, and our customers are experiencing impressive real-world results. This 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award is a fantastic validation of the success and innovation provided by the Snappy Kraken platform."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing, and many more.

"Snappy Kraken's robust campaigns integrate all the major online channels including landing pages, email, social media, and advertising, giving each member a cohesive and highly recognizable presence that's larger than life," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "For the second year in a row, we're proud to recognize Snappy Kraken with our 'Best Overall Content Marketing Company' award. We look forward to what the next year brings from the Snappy Kraken team and their continued success in the MarTech field."

Snappy Kraken provides marketing automation, online advertising, and bold, unique marketing for financial professionals. Each automated campaign on the Snappy Kraken platform is focused on achieving specific and trackable goals that grow business. All Snappy Kraken subscribers are assigned to a personal Success Specialist who helps them set up, manage, and optimize their use of the platform through monthly performance check-ins. To learn more about Snappy Kraken's solutions for financial advisors, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit www.SnappyKraken.com.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

