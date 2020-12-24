SNAP Investor Alert: Kyros Law Is Filing Legal Claims On Behalf Of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Investors, Deadline Approaching

BOSTON, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) that the deadline in filing claims from the investor lawsuit settlement against the company is fast approaching.

BOSTON, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Snap Inc (SNAP) - Get Report that the deadline in filing claims from the investor lawsuit settlement against the company is fast approaching.

The company has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed against it by investors for over $187 million dollars.

Snap Inc (SNAP) - Get Report investors that purchased between 03/02/2017 - 05/15/2017 are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our SNAP Lawsuit Settlement website or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case. Your legal rights will be affected whether you act or do not act. If you do not act, you may permanently forfeit your right to recover on this claim.

The shareholder lawsuit alleged that the company withheld potentially negative information from investors about competition with Instagram during their IPO, leading to an SEC investigation and potentially negative consequences to investors.

