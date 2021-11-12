Snap Inc. To Participate In The Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2021

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that Derek Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference on November 17, 2021 at 8:25 a.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report announced today that Derek Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference on November 17, 2021 at 8:25 a.m. Pacific.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on Snap Inc.'s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

