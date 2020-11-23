Snap Inc. Launches Spotlight, A New Entertainment Platform For User Generated Content Within Snapchat

Snap Inc. (SNAP) - Get Report today announced Spotlight, a new entertainment platform for user-generated content within Snapchat. Spotlight will surface the most entertaining Snaps from the Snapchat community all in one place, and will become tailored to each Snapchatter over time based on their preferences and favorites.

As a way to celebrate and reward the creativity of the Snapchat community, Snap will distribute over $1 million USD every day to Snapchatters who create the top Snaps on Spotlight, at least through the end of the year. Snapchatters must be 16 or older, and where applicable, obtain parental consent to earn. Check out details in our Terms.

Snapchatters are some of the most expressive and creative mobile storytellers in the world and Spotlight gives them an opportunity to share their creations broadly. With over 4 billion Snaps created each day 1, Spotlight empowers the Snapchat community to express themselves and reach a large audience in a new way.

Spotlight was designed to entertain the Snapchat community while living up to Snapchat's values, with their wellbeing as a top priority. Spotlight content is moderated and doesn't allow for public comments. Snaps submitted to Spotlight must respect our content guidelines to receive distribution.

Spotlight is available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, with more countries to come soon.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

