SNAP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Snap, Inc. On Behalf Of Snap Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Snap, Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report on behalf of Snap stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Snap has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 21, 2021, Snap reported its third-quarter 2021 earnings, which missed revenue expectations. Snap cited Apple's iPhone privacy changes as the source of disruptions to the Company's advertising business and warned that global supply chain interruptions and labor shortages had reduced the "short-term appetite to generate additional customer demand through advertising."

On this news, Snap's stock price fell $19.97 per share, or nearly 27%, to close at $55.14 per share on October 22, 2021.

