SNAP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Snap, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Snap, Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Snap securities between July 22, 2020 and October 21, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 10, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, : (1) Apple's privacy changes would have, and were having, a material impact on the Company's advertising business; (2) Snap overstated its ability to transition its advertising with Apple's privacy changes; (3) Snap knew of, but downplayed, the risks of the impact that Apple's privacy changes had on the Company's advertising business; (4) Snap overstated its commitment to privacy; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Snap shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

