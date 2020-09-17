Snakes & Lattes Purchases Chicago Board Game Cafe

Logan Square Cafe Will Re-open Oct. 14

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: FUNN), which owns Snakes & Lattes board game cafes across North America, has purchased the Chicago Board Game Cafe and will reopen it Oct. 14 under the name Snakes & Lattes Chicago. ( Photos can be downloaded here.)

The cafe, located at 1965 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square (better known as the Margie's Candies building), will be Snakes & Lattes' seventh and largest location. Reservations will be required due to COVID-19 and will be available starting Oct. 1, 2020.

The cafe opened Feb. 14, one month and one day before the State of Illinois ordered restaurants closed.

"There was just enough time for the cafe to earn rave reviews for its food, design, and overall awesomeness, but not enough time for many Chicagoans to experience it," said Ben Castanie, Snakes & Lattes' founder and President. "We're thrilled to be adopting an existing location that was thriving and give it a fresh injection of support."

Chicago is a particularly meaningful place for Castanie. The idea for Snakes & Lattes' first cafe in Toronto came while browsing a game shop in Chicago in 2008. The children's board game Chutes and Ladders was the inspiration for the cafe's name.

The cafe will continue to feature a full dinner menu; craft cocktails, beer and wine; and hundreds of board games.

Executive Chef Aaron McKay (Schwa, NoMi, Le Lan) will become vice president of food and beverage for Snakes & Lattes USA, Corp. General Manager Megan Canty and Chef de Cuisine Damian Sandoval will lead day to day operations.

"In the world of board game cafes, Snakes & Lattes is the king, the original," McKay said. "They've been at this for more than 10 years, and Chicago is going to benefit from their investment and expertise."

Guests will be able to access the building's bank vault, which has been converted into a library for games, and a team of teachers who can recommend games to diners and help them learn the rules.

Diners of all ages can play classics like Scrabble and Monopoly, or learn new games created by indie developers from all over the world.

The sale closed Sept. 11. The purchase price will not be disclosed.

About Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes Inc. operates or is under construction on four tabletop gaming bars and cafes in Canada and two in Arizona. The company is in the process of expanding throughout North America.

Snakes & Lattes was the first board game bar and cafe in North America and has the continent's largest circulating public library of board games. Its staff numbers more than 100.

The company recently acquired the exclusive Canadian distribution rights for some of the most popular board games in the world. The company operates a fulfillment division and has recently entered the board game publishing industry through its acquisition of Morning. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc., visit www.snakesandlattes.com.

