Snakes & Lattes Announces The Planned Opening Of Its New Boardgame Bar/Cafe Location In Guelph, Ontario

Toronto, ON, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: FUNN), through its primary subsidiary, Snakes & Lattes Inc., is pleased to announce the projected opening of its newest Snakes & Lattes branded boardgame bar/café venue in Guelph, Ontario. This will be the Company's sixth operational brick and mortar location. The venue is expected to open by the end of September 2020, just in time to cater to the area's large population of returning university and college students.

The Company originally announced in August 2019 that Snakes & Lattes would be expanding into Guelph by transforming an existing boardgame café called 'The Boardroom' into a Snakes & Lattes branded venue. In December 2019, the lease was secured, and planning commenced to make alterations to the venue which included the addition of a small kitchen.

The construction plans were interrupted by the onset of COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, the Company exercised appropriate and necessary caution by diligently following all public health recommendations and guidelines. Construction initiatives on the location were temporarily delayed to ensure the safety of all employees, service providers, and the general public.

As businesses begin to re-open, the Company is determined to resume its venue expansion plans with a few adjustments where necessary to streamline the process. For example, the Company has elected to temporarily delay construction of the new kitchen until the venue and its customer base have been firmly established. This will expedite the location opening and get the business generating revenue.

Renovations and alterations will be done in phases after the location is up and running.

Phase 1 (August 2020)

· Construction of benches

· Tables and chairs

· Outdoor signage

· Converting front counter into a bar with elevated seating

· Installation of network and security systems

· Obtaining larger capacity from Fire Department.

Phase 2 (planned for late 2020 or early 2021)

· We have already obtained a building permit

· Install a small hood (fryer and stove) to upgrade the food

· Construction of mini open kitchen

The landlord has been very accommodating through the economic shutdown and has offered a discount on rent until the economy opens back up completely.

This is the first time the Company has taken over and converted an existing Board Game Cafe to a Snakes & Lattes. This strategy is expected to allow for a more rapid expansion effort resulting in a greater number of café openings in a shorter period of time. The Guelph location will be a mid-sized location with a seating capacity of 80-100 guests which is perfect for a smaller city such as Guelph. It is expected that the location will be a smash hit with the local students and young families, the brand's key demographics as it was doing well prior to the acquisition however the owners had to prioritize their roles as city councilors.

Management:

The Company has secured the talent of experienced boardgame café manager, Nik Katarya. Nik joins the Snakes & Lattes team bringing with him 7 years of experience in the food and beverage industry. Nik is passionate about the creation of unique cuisine, signature drinks, and also shares the company's love for board games! Nik spent 4 years abroad living in South Korea to hone his culinary skills and fell in love with the board game café environment during his stay.

Upon his return to his hometown in Waterloo, Ontario, Nik decided to bring the board game café concept home with him, founding 'Crossroads Board Game Café' in 2014 which is still thriving today.

The Company feels extremely fortunate to have found such a perfect fit for the General Manager role. Head Office will support his efforts in any way necessary to ensure the venue's success. Welcome aboard, Nik!

Funding:

The Company is in the process of obtaining a CSBFL loan to fund this particular location. The CSBFL loan is a government guaranteed loan, the same as was used to open the Snakes & Lattes 'College' and 'Midtown' locations. The loan reimburses expenses incurred in opening the venue at a rate of about 5%.

The loan size is expected to be at least $50,000 to cover some of the opening costs such as signage, furniture, additional licensing, etc. An additional $50,000 would fund the buildout of the planned open kitchen.

Press Coverage:

The location has already received some attention from local journalists. This is expected to continue as the company plans to coordinate with the press and local influencers to help promote the venue.

Examples of coverage received by local news outlets.

https://www.guelphtoday.com/local-news/snakes-lattes-taking-over-the-boardroom-gaming-café-1660120

https://www.guelphmercury.com/news-story/9566980-popular-toronto-board-game-caf-franchise-expanding-to-guelph/

Pictures:

The Company has uploaded some pre-construction photos of the Guelph venue to the Amfil website. These can be viewed at the following link: https://www.amfiltech.com/guelph-on

The Guelph location is a great opportunity for the company to adapt its business model to smaller venues, in smaller cities, allowing the company to capture the maximum possible share of the market. The proximity to Toronto, ON means that the Snakes & Lattes brand will already have a certain level of awareness in the area providing easier marketing efforts past the grand opening party.

Further updates on the opening of Snakes & Lattes 'Guelph' can be expected as construction continues.

Additionally, the Company is in the process of acquiring two other, one being much larger, board game bar/café venue in a major US city which will be the largest and most extravagant location to date. Management is very excited about these additional locations opening this year and expects to finalize and announce the details of the deal in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

