Snaidero USA Launches Luxury Line Of Metal Framed Glass Cabinets For Modern Kitchens

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snaidero USA is introducing a luxury line of metal framed glass cabinets for modern kitchens. The new product - made in Italy and available exclusively for the Americas - was created by the company's President, Dario Snaidero in response to market demand.

The cabinets are an application of ELEGANTE Bespoke RIQUADRO, a GOOD DESIGN™ award-winning luxury sideboard and storage system that Mr. Snaidero developed and launched in 2019, conceived first for freestanding furniture pieces. The entire RIQUADRO collection is designed by Italian architect, Mario Mazzer.

The (metal framed glass cabinets) can be used for low, tall and wall units to add aesthetic lightness and variety to the designed space. They offer a very elegant solution to display fine china, glasses, and other objects as part of the growing use of open shelves and glass doors in the kitchen.

The units are designed to integrate easily into any of the company's ELEGANTE Bespoke and Signature kitchen cabinetry lines. The wide range of available finishes helps complement the cabinetry of choice to produce the desired feel:

Metal frame in anodized brushed aluminum (Titanium, Moka, or Black finish)

Shelves in glass

Doors (mounted with concealed AIR hinges) in clear, mirrored, bronze, or grey, offering beautiful transparencies and reflections

LED lights are optimally fitted at the back of shelves and provide the finishing touch, revealing or concealing the contents of the cabinets to different degrees depending on the choice of glass finish. Vertical LED lights are standard for the side panels.

About Snaidero USAIn business for decades, Snaidero USA offers the best of made-in- Italy luxury designs for the home and is the leader in North American imports of European kitchen cabinets. With its 20 showrooms, the family-owned and -operated company is the exclusive distributor of Snaidero's kitchen cabinetry, designed by world-renown architects and designers and winners of 33 international awards. Snaidero USA's own ELEGANTE Bespoke collection features ultra-luxury kitchen cabinetry and Riquadro sideboard systems exclusive to the Americas. Its Living collection includes high-end bath vanities, closet systems, and internal doors.

Snaidero USA also serves the luxury multi-housing industry, having partnered with top developers since 1993 and supplied products for over 200 projects to date. For more: www.snaidero-usa.com or @Snaiderousa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

