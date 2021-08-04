Snack Bars Market In The US To Grow Over $ 800 Million During 2020-2024 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 806.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 806.08 million is expected in the snack bars market in the US during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the snack bars market in the US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Clif Bar & Co., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., KIND LLC, Mondelez International Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Hershey Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Snack Bars Market in the US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Snack Bars Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Energy And Nutrition Bars



Granola Bars



Breakfast Bars



Other Snack Bars

Distribution channel

Offline Distribution



Online Distribution

Snack Bars Market in the US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the snack bars market in the US in the beverages industry include Abbott Laboratories, Clif Bar & Co., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., KIND LLC, Mondelez International Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Hershey Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

Snack Bars Market in the US size

Snack Bars Market in the US trends

Snack Bars Market in the US industry analysis

The increasing demand for plant-based snack bars is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the rising competition from alternatives may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the snack bars market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Snack Bars Market in the US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist snack bars market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the snack bars market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the snack bars market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of snack bars market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Energy and nutrition bars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Granola bars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Breakfast bars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other snack bars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline distribution - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online distribution - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising demand for on-the-go breakfast options

Increasing demand for plant-based snack bars

Growing popularity of private-label brands

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Clif Bar & Co.

& Co. General Mills Inc .

. Kellogg Co.

KIND LLC

Mondel?z International Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Quest Nutrition LLC

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Hershey Co.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

