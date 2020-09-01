ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SNA International, LLC for the second consecutive year made the annual Inc. 500 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. SNA moved up on the list and is currently ranked number 150 based on a three-year revenue growth rate of more than 2,500%. SNA was the ninth fastest growing government contractor.

SNA's Chief Science Officer and founder, Dr. Amanda Sozer, was also highlighted in the September issue of the magazine. In addition to providing an example of a successful woman-led STEM business, the interview with Dr. Sozer describes the company's origins and experience applying both science and information technology to human identity.

Steve Niezgoda, CEO of SNA, said, "Dr. Sozer assembled and led an amazing group of talented scientists and business professionals. They created a culture of scientific excellence and ingenuity. Our growth rate is a testament to the work they do every day providing exceptional value to our clients. We are also proud of the work we do using information technology to innovate within the forensic and identity intelligence domains."

SNA, based in Alexandria, VA, is a world leader in forensics, biometrics, and identity intelligence services. With a staff of over 240 scientists and business professionals, SNA creates innovative, cost-effective, and reliable forensic and biometric solutions guaranteed to work in the real world. SNA's staff support high visibility forensic human identification operations, including staffing some of the largest federal forensic laboratories in the US.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sna-international-llc-ranked-150-on-inc-500--chief-science-officer-highlighted-in-inc-magazine-article-301122023.html

SOURCE SNA International