SMSbiotech Engages Exemplar Capital For Strategic Investment Banking Services

SAN MARCOS, Calif. and NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMSbiotech, a privately held biotech pioneer, has engaged the national investment banking firm, Exemplar Capital, for the purposes of strategic advisory services and capital raising.

SMSbiotech specializes in human Small Mobile Stem (SMS) cells as a therapeutic modality. Its patented technology includes the ability to reproduce human stems cells in vitro indefinitely. Using stem cells and stem cell derived products, SMSbiotech capabilities presently include:

Providing a novel, patented approach that can produce unique human autologous and allogeneic adult Small Mobile Stem (SMS) cells at an industrial scale, with multiple applications in the field of cell therapy.

Manufacturing complex human extracellular matrices (ECMs).

Manufacturing human ECMs for therapeutic purposes, such as wound healing and reduction of scarring.

Producing human ECMs with unique angiogenic capabilities for use in research and development.

One use of investment capital raised would be application to the FDA for 510(k) clearance and commercialization of human ECM's as a medical device to treat wounds.

Richard Borror, Chairman of SMS, commented, "We are impressed by the expertise, commitment and experience of Exemplar Capital professionals in the biotech and medical device arena. We are indeed happy to cement a long-term investment banking relationship with the firm."

Said Christopher Marston, CEO of Exemplar Companies, "SMSbiotech represents the kind of transformative technology that can revolutionize wound care and, ultimately, human cellular, tissue and organ regeneration. We are delighted that SMSbiotech has engaged us as their investment banking partner."

About the companies SMSbiotech Inc. is based in San Marcos, California. SMSbiotech was founded on the vision that its Small Mobile Stem Cell discoveries will help it to build a new generation of effective therapies. It aspires to have its wound treatment become a standard of care in both chronic and acute cases, including surgical incisions—by promoting healing, minimizing complications, limiting scarring, and reducing medical costs. Future applications of its discoveries include cellular, tissue and organ regeneration.

Exemplar Capital LLC is registered as a broker-dealer with the SEC and is a Member of FINRA and SIPC. It is an affiliate of Exemplar Companies, LLC ("Exemplar"), whose other affiliates include independent professional firms practicing law, tax and accounting, strategic consulting, and insurance services. The practice of Exemplar is to provide holistic client service based on project pricing rather than hourly billings. Exemplar serves clients from 9 offices nationwide including Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Jose.

Contacts: For SMSbiotech Inc. Abdulkader Rahmo PhD, CEO Phone: 760-290-3406 Email: A.Rahmo@SMSbiotech.com For Exemplar Capital, LLC: Andy Szabo CFA, Managing Director Phone: 917-796-8500 Email: ASzabo@ExemplarCapital.com

Disclosure:This press release may include "forward-looking statements"; such statements may not ultimately prove to be accurate. This press release is not an offer to buy or sell securities.

