SMP Pharmacy And EngagedMD Launch MedReady, New Digital Fertility Injection Training Program

MIAMI, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMP Pharmacy Solutions and EngagedMD launch MedReady, a modern approach to fertility injection training. The MedReady program offers a bespoke set of injection videos organized in a modular fashion to create a personalized, on-demand experience for patients that is specific to their treatment plan.

Self-administering injectable medication is a common requirement for patients undergoing fertility treatment. The training processes for these injections have historically been disjointed, overwhelming, and time-consuming, as they involve one-on-one or group classes with fertility nurses often several weeks prior to the start of a patient's treatment. With over 90 minutes of modular protocol- and medication-specific injection training videos, MedReady is uniquely designed to replace traditional in-person sessions. Through MedReady, protocol-based video content is delivered directly to a patient's inbox, increasing convenience and clarity for the patient, and saving valuable time for clinical staff.

"We saw the need by both patients and nurses to provide a better solution for their current injection training process," says Pam Schumann, CEO of SMP Pharmacy Solutions. "SMP Pharmacy is committed to creating a seamless patient experience throughout every step of the treatment journey, and when we connected with EngagedMD, we recognized their same passion. Together, we were able to create a transformative solution that benefits both practice and patients and addresses a problem in the market that has been troublesome for the past 20+ years."

Both companies share a commitment to creating tech-forward advancements to increase convenience and drive efficiency. Together, they saw a huge need in the market to make injection training better.

"EngagedMD is the market leader in fertility eLearning and eSigning, and our platform helps guide the journey of half of all fertility patients in the US," says Jeff Issner, Co-founder and co-CEO of EngagedMD, "Modernizing injection training is long overdue, and SMP Pharmacy was the perfect partner for this initiative. We have the platform and SMP Pharmacy has the medication experience; with a shared vision, we've been able to significantly advance the way that fertility medication instructions are conveyed to patients, and we can't wait to see the impact in practice."

To bring this vision to life, SMP Pharmacy hired former fertility nurse and Clinical Educator, Susan Sciandra, BSN RN. Sciandra, with over 30 years of fertility experience, worked closely with both teams to identify the field's existing challenges and ensure MedReady delivered an accurate, engaging, and seamless experience that addresses the needs of both practices and patients.

SMP Pharmacy Solutions will be covering the costs of MedReady for practices throughout the US. For more information or to sign up, visit www.engagedmd.com/smp.

About SMP Pharmacy SolutionsRooted in experience and customer care, SMP Pharmacy Solutions is a fertility and specialty pharmacy that takes a modern approach to servicing patients and partners. Established in 2003, SMP Pharmacy Solutions has grown from a regional specialty pharmacy to a national award-winning fertility and specialty pharmacy with licenses in 50 states and strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers. In partnership with healthcare-focused investment firm, Galen Partners, SMP Pharmacy Solutions continues to revolutionize the specialty pharmacy space holding themselves to the highest industry standards in technology, service level and strategic partnerships. SMP has developed specific therapeutic expertise in fertility pharmacy and specialty services, holding major accreditations including ACHC and PCAB.

For more information, visit www.smppharmacy.com.

About EngagedMDEngagedMD is a fast-growing B2B software company that has developed the leading patient journey management solution for the fast-growing fertility sector. Nearly half of fertility patients in the US, Canada, and UK use EngagedMD's eLearn and eSign tools during their fertility journey. Clinics use the software to reduce repetitive, manual tasks, which helps increase capacity and growth while improving the patient experience.

For more information, visit www.engagedmd.com.

