Smoothie King To Support Guests' Immune Health With Nutritional Freebie

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 numbers increase, Smoothie King is bringing back a promotion this month to support guests' immune health and wellness. Starting November 12, guests can add a free Immune Support Enhancer to any 20 oz. smoothie or larger when using Smoothie King's Healthy Rewards app.

The Immune Support Enhancer, a nutritional supplement made with natural ingredients, contains high levels of helpful minerals like zinc and selenium. It's also a good source of vitamins C and E - all of which work to support a healthier immune system.

"Health concerns surrounding COVID-19 continue to be at the forefront of many of our guests' minds, and we want to show them we're still here to help," said Wan Kim, CEO of Smoothie King. "A well-supported immune system is key to maintaining good health, so we're giving our Immune Support Enhancer away for free because we care about our guests' health and wellness. This way, they can still enjoy their favorite smoothie while also supporting their immunity when they need it the most."

The free Immune Support Enhancer is just another way Smoothie King is inspiring people to live healthy and active lifestyles. Through its Clean Blends™ promise, Smoothie King can be an integral part of every health and fitness journey thanks to nutritious blends made with whole fruits and non-GMO organic vegetables. Many of its smoothies also contain zero grams of added sugar and substitute perfectly as meal replacements to help guests Rule The Day®.

The complimentary Immune Support Enhancer reward is only redeemable by Healthy Rewards loyalty members in store or online. Offer valid through November 30. Visit www.smoothieking.com/healthy-rewards for more information, or download the Smoothie King Healthy Rewards app from the App Store or Google Play today.

ABOUT SMOOTHIE KING FRANCHISES, INC.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with 1,200 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the smoothie/juice bar category for the 29th consecutive year, ranked No. 14 overall on the "2020 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com. For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram.

