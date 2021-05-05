Smoothie King Targets Greater Philadelphia For Expansion

DALLAS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting a healthy and active lifestyle has never been easier thanks to Smoothie King, and now, the world-leading smoothie franchise known for its wide variety of masterfully-crafted blends is looking to inspire even more likeminded lifestyles in the Philadelphia market.

With 15 locations open and operating in the Philadelphia DMA, which includes an emerging footprint just across state lines in nearby New Jersey suburbs, the brand's leadership team is targeting the Philadelphia market for even greater future development. Given the successes of these Smoothie King locations, the brand has another six units currently in development in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.

"We believe Philadelphia is a perfect place to expand our franchise for a couple reasons," said Kevin King, Smoothie King's chief development officer. "One, prospective owners have the opportunity to be one of the first to break into this great city and suburban market. Additionally, there's a large demographic of people here who want convenient, safe and healthy meal-replacement options to fuel their healthy and active lifestyles but don't have a place they can go to. Smoothie King is that place, and in partnership with the right candidates, we can accomplish great things in Philadelphia for years to come."

Four of the N.J. locations in close proximity to Philadelphia belong to Multi-Unit Franchisee Humza Tanvir.

A former computer software consultant, Tanvir - like many other franchisees in the system - was an avid Smoothie King goer before investing. He was familiar the brand's unique product offerings and unparalleled commitment to inspiring healthy and active lifestyles, which compelled him to look into the franchise opportunity. After learning of the simple operations and exceptional support system in place, Tanvir was sold and signed a development deal for eight future stores in April 2019.

So far, six Smoothie King stores in total are open under Tanvir's ownership: Delran, N.J.; Marlton, N.J.; Voorhees Township, N.J.; West Berlin, N.J.; Whitehall, Penn.; and York, Penn.

"I'm passionate about this brand and what it stands for," said Tanvir. "Even after everything that happened last year, more and more people are prioritizing their health and wellness, and Smoothie King can fuel those lifestyles no matter what your goals are. The communities in which we have locations are doing very well, and that's a testament to the purpose of the brand, the nutritious product line and the outstanding systems and support from Smoothie King corporate. I couldn't be happier to be a part of this franchise family."

As Tanvir referenced, Smoothie King's mission is to inspire healthy and active lifestyles. That mission is fueled by Smoothie King's Clean Blends™ initiative, which was fully implemented systemwide in 2018. Clean Blends™ is a commitment from Smoothie King to blend a more nutritious smoothie, one with: more whole fruits and organic vegetables; zero added sugar in many blends; and free of a long list of unhealthy ingredients on the brand's " No-No" list.

To create even greater convenience and accessibility to its smoothies, Smoothie King implemented online ordering, delivery and curbside pickup in 2020.

The result of those initiatives, along with some product-line innovations, was more people opting for the brand's meal-replacement smoothies to fuel their healthy lifestyles. Smoothie King closed out the second half of last year with 12.2% sales growth year-over-year and continued the momentum in Q1 of 2021, reporting 18% same-store sales growth. Additionally, digital sales now make up more than a fifth of the franchise's total revenue after accounting for 0% last February.

Smoothie King did open a record number of stores in 2020 (263), but the leadership team is aiming to top that number this year by expanding in ripe markets like Philadelphia.

For more information on how you can join the purpose-driven brand inspiring healthy and active lifestyles worldwide, visit www.smoothiekingfranchise.com for more information.

ABOUT SMOOTHIE KING FRANCHISES, INC.Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately-held, Dallas-based franchise company with over 1,300 locations worldwide. Founded in 1973, Smoothie King has evolved into a lifestyle brand inspiring people to live healthy and active lifestyles via nutritious, great-tasting smoothies. The franchise earned the No. 1 ranking in the smoothie/juice bar category, and No. 19 overall, on Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 list in 2021. The company also debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018.

